United, Neste ink deal on SAF overseas sales

Mega carrier, United Airlines, has signed a new purchase agreement with Neste that provides United with the right to buy up to 52.5 million gallons of SFA over the next three years for United flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport and potentially other airports as well.

 

“Reducing carbon emissions from the fuel is the fastest way United will reach our 100 per cent green goal by 2050. As the airline that has invested more than any other airline in sustainable aviation fuel production, it makes sense to expand our network of partners internationally with a leading company like Neste,” said Lauren Riley, United’s Chief Sustainability Officer.

 

“The demand from our customers to limit their emissions from flying is growing exponentially, and this agreement means that United customers flying from Amsterdam, and potentially more airports, will be partners in our sustainability efforts.”

 

Neste will provide United with 2.5 million gallons of SAF in Amsterdam in the first year. United will also have the right to purchase up to 20 million gallons in the second year and up to 30 million gallons in the third year, at Amsterdam or other locations that Neste can supply throughout the globe, as Neste increases its SAF production.

 

This supply agreement is enabled by Neste’s ambitious growth strategy, which will see the company producing 515 million gallons of SAF (1.5 million metric tons) per year by the end of 2023. Neste has been producing and delivering SAF since 2011 and has a proven track record of supplying SAF to customers in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

 

“We’re excited to be partnering with United in this milestone purchase agreement and make our SAF available to United, also an industry leader in SAF investments,” said Thorsten Lange, Executive Vice President, Renewable Aviation at Neste

 

