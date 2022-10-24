United Nigeria assists Bayelsa flood victims

United Nigeria Airlines has donated relief materials to flood victims in Bayelsa State. Chief Operating Officer Osita Okonkwo said the donation was in fulfilment of the airline’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He said: “The flood experienced this year has been very devastating. Lives have been negatively impacted by the flood. Families have been separated. While homes and properties were destroyed, businesses have also been negatively affected. “More than half of the state has been submerged in water. We hope for the immediate receding of the flood so that people can return to their normal lives. “What we have done is in line with our CSR. It is also in response to the call for help. The impact of the flood is huge and it will cost a lot to fix. We have only contributed towards ameliorating the sufferings of the people, many of whom cannot even find a place to cook for their families.” The airline’s Station Manager at the Bayelsa International Airport (BIA), Mrs. June Bells-Opara, said the items will be handed over to the state government today. Items include rice, salt, milk, noodles, sugar and cooking oil. Meanwhile, United Nigeria will resume regular scheduled daily flights to the state today.
