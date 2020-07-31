United reach Sancho cash compromise with Dortmund

Manchester United are closing on an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho.

The Daily Express says United are reportedly closing in on Sancho, with Borussia Dortmund willing to accept an initial £60million up front. The Old Trafford hierarchy will still have to negotiate the remainder of the deal and how the payments are structured but there is optimism that the move will be completed.

Dortmund are very clear that any deal must exceed their £100 million valuation, which has changed since lockdown.

Earlier in the year they were set to demand £120million from any potential buyers but they are now refusing to budge on their £100m asking price.

That’s why United will have to strike an agreement surrounding add-ons, which are likely to revolve around a number of variables including appearances, trophies, United’s Premier League and Champions League progress.

Sancho has been clear with Dortmund that he wants to return to England after enjoying a dramatic rise to stardom in the Bundesliga.

