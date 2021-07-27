United seal €50m deal for Madrid’s Varane

Manchester United have agreed a final fee of just under €50million for Raphael Varane.

The Manchester Evening Newsrevealed earlier Monday United have agreed personal terms and reached an agreement with Real Madrid on the transfer.

United and Madrid settled on the fee on Monday morning and all that remains is for Varane to undergo a medical and sign paperwork.

The deal will comprise of add-ons and Madrid are paying the solidarity payment to Varane’s former club, Lens, which subsidises United’s overall fee.

Varane, 28, has already made arrangements to travel to Manchester in anticipation of a move to United even though he trained with Madrid again on Monday.

United held ‘positive discussions’ in the latest round of negotiations and the deal is now believed to be done. Varane may have to quarantine before he is able to start training with United.

The France international is also believed to have been studying United’s defending from last season, when they conceded 18 goals from set-pieces.

United have been working on a deal for Varane for upwards of a month, having expressed their firm interest in the France international midway through last season.

Director of football negotiations Matt Judge has negotiated the fee down substantially from what Madrid were holding out for.

The MEN revealed in March Madrid are prepared to sell Varane to United in order to obtain a fee for the France international, who is out of contract next year.

