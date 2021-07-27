Sports

United seal €50m deal for Madrid’s Varane

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester United have agreed a final fee of just under €50million for Raphael Varane.

The Manchester Evening Newsrevealed earlier Monday United have agreed personal terms and reached an agreement with Real Madrid on the transfer.

United and Madrid settled on the fee on Monday morning and all that remains is for Varane to undergo a medical and sign paperwork.

The deal will comprise of add-ons and Madrid are paying the solidarity payment to Varane’s former club, Lens, which subsidises United’s overall fee.

Varane, 28, has already made arrangements to travel to Manchester in anticipation of a move to United even though he trained with Madrid again on Monday.

United held ‘positive discussions’ in the latest round of negotiations and the deal is now believed to be done. Varane may have to quarantine before he is able to start training with United.

The France international is also believed to have been studying United’s defending from last season, when they conceded 18 goals from set-pieces.

United have been working on a deal for Varane for upwards of a month, having expressed their firm interest in the France international midway through last season.

Director of football negotiations Matt Judge has negotiated the fee down substantially from what Madrid were holding out for.

The MEN revealed in March Madrid are prepared to sell Varane to United in order to obtain a fee for the France international, who is out of contract next year.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Soucek sees red as Hammers draw with Fulham, Villa beat Arsenal

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Tomas Soucek was sent off as West Ham missed a chance to move into the top four of the Premier League with a goalless draw against struggling Fulham.   In a quiet first half, both sides only managed one shot on target each – the visitors’ Declan Rice having an effort saved by Alphonse Areola […]
Sports

EPL: El Ghazi gives Villa win over Everton

Posted on Author Reporter

*Havertz double boosts Chelsea’s top-four hopes, leaves Fulham in trouble *Brighton close to safety after beating Leeds *Man City beat Palace, could win title this weekend Anwar El Ghazi’s superb second-half strike secured victory for Aston Villa and dealt a significant blow to Everton’s hopes of finishing in the top four of the Premier League. […]
Sports

EPL: Pogba strike sends Man Utd top with win at Burnley

Posted on Author Reporter

*Iwobi scores in Everton win *Sheff Utd beat Newcastle for first three points Paul Pogba’s second-half volley was enough to give Manchester United victory at Burnley and send them three points clear at the top of the Premier League. United dominated a contest in which Burnley failed to register a single shot on target until […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica