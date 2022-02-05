News

United States’ Soybean Export Council, Nigerian stakeholders collaborate to improve food security, nutrition

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria disclosed its commitment to supporting innovative agricultural collaboration that promotes nutrition and food security in Nigeria. This was disclosed during a forum hosted by United States Soybean Export Council (USSEC) in collaboration with stakeholders in Nigeria’s agronomy and poultry industry and the government of Nigeria on nutrition and food security titled; “Nigeria Now” to explore partnership strategies that will help increase access to health and nutritional food.

More than 8,000 people from the international poultry industry including the Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, attended the event which was held in Atlanta, Georgia. The forum highlighted the importance of accessibility of affordable protein to sustainable national development. Gerald Smith, Counsellor for Agricultural Affairs at the U.S. Mission to Nigeria, explained that the forum enhanced collaboration while enabling Nigerian industry stakeholders to meet the country’s vision for nutrition and food security.

 

