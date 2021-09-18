United to operate first-ever nonstop Washington-Lagos flight in Nov

Five years after exiting the lucrative Houston-Lagos route, United States carrier, United has concluded plans to operate the first-ever nonstop flight between Washington, D.C., and Lagos and offer more flights between D.C. and Africa than any other carrier The airline announced yesterday that a new service between Washington, D.C., and Lagos, Nigeria will begin November 29 (subject to government approval).

The airline will operate three weekly flights connecting the U.S. capital to Nigeria’s largest city, which is also the top Western African destination for U.S-based travelers. Tickets will be available for sale on united.com and the United app this weekend. “This new flight to Lagos has been highly anticipated by our customers and offers the first-ever nonstop service between Washington, D.C., and Nigeria, as well as convenient, one-stop connections to over 80 destinations throughout the Americas including Houston and Chicago,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of international network and alliances.

“On behalf of all of United, we’d like to offer our sincere thanks to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and U.S. Department of Transportation for supporting our plans to provide this service,” the organisation said. The carrier had worked behind the scenes to return to the route it left after engaging the Nigerian authorities and ironing out rough edges that would see it become the second airline after Delta Airlines to operate the US-Nigerian routes under both nations’ ‘Open Skies’ pact signed in 2000.

