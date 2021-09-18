News

United to operate first-ever nonstop Washington-Lagos flight in Nov

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Five years after exiting the lucrative Houston-Lagos route, United States carrier, United has concluded plans to operate the first-ever nonstop flight between Washington, D.C., and Lagos and offer more flights between D.C. and Africa than any other carrier The airline announced yesterday that a new service between Washington, D.C., and Lagos, Nigeria will begin November 29 (subject to government approval).

The airline will operate three weekly flights connecting the U.S. capital to Nigeria’s largest city, which is also the top Western African destination for U.S-based travelers. Tickets will be available for sale on united.com and the United app this weekend. “This new flight to Lagos has been highly anticipated by our customers and offers the first-ever nonstop service between Washington, D.C., and Nigeria, as well as convenient, one-stop connections to over 80 destinations throughout the Americas including Houston and Chicago,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of international network and alliances.

“On behalf of all of United, we’d like to offer our sincere thanks to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and U.S. Department of Transportation for supporting our plans to provide this service,” the organisation said. The carrier had worked behind the scenes to return to the route it left after engaging the Nigerian authorities and ironing out rough edges that would see it become the second airline after Delta Airlines to operate the US-Nigerian routes under both nations’ ‘Open Skies’ pact signed in 2000.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

How God revealed I’d be Osun governor –Oyetola

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has said that the slogan “Ileri Oluwa”, which has become the mantra of his administration, was given to him by God.   Speaking yesterday at the thanksgiving service held in commemoration of the second anniversary of his administration held at The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Osun Province 1 […]
News

TLN Nigeria launches training for Luxury Industry

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Luxury Network Nigeria (TLNN) has launched a high-level Learning & Development programme for Luxury industry. The TLNN in collaboration with the Luxury Network International Headquarter has series of immersive training sessions and workshops curated for Nigerian businesses that provide or aspire to an international standard of luxury. The Managing director of YD Company, Miss […]
News Top Stories

Govs to decide on new fuel price tomorrow

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

N igerians may heave a sigh of relieve soon as state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) will, tomorrow, decide on the contentious fuel price, when they hold their 28th teleconference meeting.   A statement issued by the Head, Media and Public Affairs of the NGF secretariat, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica