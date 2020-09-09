Aviation

United to return to lucrative US-Lagos five years after exit

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Five years after exiting Nigeria, United States-based airline, United Airlines Wednesday said it would return to the lucrative US-Lagos route starting late 2021.
The airline in a statement said that starting in late spring of 2021: “United will become the only airline serving Washington D.C nonstop from Lagos with three weekly flights”.
The route will be served by a very efficient, spacious, LED lighting B787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.
According to the airline, the new service marks United’s return to Nigeria, which the airline previously served up until 2016.
“We are excited to announce our return to Nigeria. This new nonstop service will strengthen our international route network and provide our customers from Nigeria with direct access to the United States and the possibility to connect via our Washington Dulles hub to destinations across the Americas,” said Marcel Fuchs, United’s Managing Director International Sales.
Fuchs said connecting Lagos to the U.S would open up new opportunities for both business and leisure travellers and help their customers in Nigeria reconnect with friends and families around the world.
He, however, stated that the new route is subject to approval by the Federal Government.
United had in May, 2017 ended operations to Nigeria, its only African route at the height of the country’s recession occasioned by weakness in the energy sector and difficulties in repatriating money from tickets sold in the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Aviation

Why crashed Quorum chopper had no black box – AIB

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

*Preliminary report to be ready in four weeks Despite the fact that the ill-fated Quorum Aviation Limited helicopter was not fitted with a Flight Data Recorder (FDR), popularly known as the Black Box, the agency in charge of the investigation into the crash, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) said it would not hamper its inquiry. […]
Aviation

COVID-19: Ghana to reopen international air borders Sept 1

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ghana will reopen air borders to international travel as of September 1 after closing them in March to limit the spread of the coronavirus, President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a speech to the nation on Sunday. Land and sea borders will remain closed, he said SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits […]
Aviation

AIB begins probe into Middle East, Turkish Airlines’ collision

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has said it has commenced investigation into a serious incident involving an Airbus A330-243 with the Nationality and Registration Marks, OD-MEA operated by Middle East Airline and a Boeing 777 with Nationality and Registration Marks, TC-LJC, operated by Turkish Airline , which occurred on July 29th, 2020 at the Murtala […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: