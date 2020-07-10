Sports

United, Wolves discover possible Europa League foes

Manchester United now know the pathway to glory in the 2019/20 Europa League, following UEFA’s quarter-final and semi-final draw in Nyon, Switzerland.
The Reds still have to complete the job against LASK at Old Trafford in the round of 16 but, with a healthy 5-0 advantage from the first game in Linz, we can hopefully then look forward to the latter stages in Germany, which will be held as a knock-out tournament with one-off matches, rather than the traditional two legs.

Providing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men do progress, we will meet Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen at the last-eight stage. The Turkish side have a 1-0 lead over the Danes from the first leg at home and we have never faced them in our history. United met Copenhagen in the 2006/07 Champions League, winning 3-0 at Old Trafford before losing 1-0 in Denmark.
If a place in the semi-finals is secured, it will be against either Olympiacos, Wolves, Sevilla or Roma.
The quarter-finals are to be played on 10/11 August, with the last-four ties on 16/17 August. The exact dates will be confirmed soon.
The final is being staged at Stadion Koln on 21 August, with a 20:00 BST kick-off, rather than the original location of Gdansk in Poland.
Quarter-final draw:
Wolfsburg/Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt/Basel
LASK/UNITED v Istanbul Basaksehir/Copenhagen
Inter Milan/Getafe v Rangers/Bayer Leverkusen
Olympiacos/Wolves v Sevilla/Roma

Semi-final draw:

Olympiacos/Wolves/Sevilla/Roma v LASK/UNITED/Istanbul Basaksehir/Copenhagen
Inter Milan/Getafe/Rangers/Bayer Leverkusen v Wolfsburg/Shakhtar Donetsk/Eintracht Frankfurt/Basel

Leave a Reply

