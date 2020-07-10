United, Wolves discover possible Europa League foes

Manchester United now know the pathway to glory in the 2019/20 Europa League, following UEFA’s quarter-final and semi-final draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Reds still have to complete the job against LASK at Old Trafford in the round of 16 but, with a healthy 5-0 advantage from the first game in Linz, we can hopefully then look forward to the latter stages in Germany, which will be held as a knock-out tournament with one-off matches, rather than the traditional two legs.

LASK CLASH CONFIRMED FOR OLD TRAFFORDARTICLE

Providing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men do progress, we will meet Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen at the last-eight stage. The Turkish side have a 1-0 lead over the Danes from the first leg at home and we have never faced them in our history. United met Copenhagen in the 2006/07 Champions League, winning 3-0 at Old Trafford before losing 1-0 in Denmark.

If a place in the semi-finals is secured, it will be against either Olympiacos, Wolves, Sevilla or Roma.

The quarter-finals are to be played on 10/11 August, with the last-four ties on 16/17 August. The exact dates will be confirmed soon.

The final is being staged at Stadion Koln on 21 August, with a 20:00 BST kick-off, rather than the original location of Gdansk in Poland.

Quarter-final draw:

Wolfsburg/Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt/Basel

LASK/UNITED v Istanbul Basaksehir/Copenhagen

Inter Milan/Getafe v Rangers/Bayer Leverkusen

Olympiacos/Wolves v Sevilla/Roma

Semi-final draw:

Olympiacos/Wolves/Sevilla/Roma v LASK/UNITED/Istanbul Basaksehir/Copenhagen

Inter Milan/Getafe/Rangers/Bayer Leverkusen v Wolfsburg/Shakhtar Donetsk/Eintracht Frankfurt/Basel

Like this: Like Loading...