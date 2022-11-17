Unitrust Insurance pays N1.4bn claims to policyholders

Lead insurer, Unitrust Insurance Company Limited, has paid the sum of N1.4 billion to policyholders. The claims were paid between January and September, 2022, representing a period of nine months. The company said in a statement that it was committed to prompt claims settlement to its policyholders. Commenting on its claims policy, the Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Dele Oyetunji, noted that a significant number of customers appreciated the role Unitrust plays in underwriting their risks.

“Claims payment is a very important responsibility because our major focus is to ensure that our customers enjoy the benefits of taking all forms of insurance with Unitrust Insurance,” he noted. The Managing Director, Mr John Ijerheime, also said: “We also understand the importance the National insurance Commission (NAICOM), places in claims payment.”

“In Q3’21, we paid a total of N 1.094 billion, but as of September Q3’22, we had already paid N1.390 billion. “We entered into strategic partnerships with various organisations to broaden our visibility and accessibility and we are developing in-house platforms to ensure a seamless end-to -end customer journey.” Early in the year, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) had given its nod for the company to underwrite agricultural insurance risks business. Among the products approved for Unitrust Insurance are Multi -Perils, Livestock Insurance, Poultry, fishery and Fish Farm, Area Yield Index agricultural insurance.

With the approval, Unitrust Insurance Co. Ltd is now well-positioned to broaden its product offerings to consumers in line with the federal government’s objective to deepen insurance penetration. Unitrust was founded in 1981 and commenced operation in 1986, with branches spread across Nigeria, carrying out contracts of general Insurance business.

