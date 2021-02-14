Unity among Customs brokers will boost Eastern ports’ growth –Henry Njoku

Foremost Nigerian freight forwarder, business magnet, immediate past chair of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and currently the Grand Patron of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Chief Henry Njoku is the bulkwack of the Eastern chapters of the association. In this interview, he speaks on the association, the freight forwarding industry in Nigeria and the Eastern ports. PAUL OGBUOKIRI brings the excerpts

Give us an overview of ANCLA in the South- East. There has been this insinuation and talks that you are the father of ANCLA in the South-East. Tell us about Chief Henry Njoku and his relationship with ANLCA in the South-East?

Thank you very much. My name is Chief Henry Njoku . I am one of those who know that my history cannot be complete without writing ANLCA with my name, so for that, I am very conscious of my actions and dealings in ANLCA. ANLCA has made me, and I have seen ANLCA in all ramifications.

I have held different positions at various levels. During the time of our former president, Peter Eloka Okocha , I remember my last child was born at the time and today she is 21 years old with a Masters Degree in Pharmacy.

I remember he gave me one million naira to give to my wife for that child after her birth. You can imagine the level, from 21 years ago what we have transformed to. I owe ANLCA every responsibility to make it grow and what I do in the East is not for me alone, we work as a team. One person cannot make a team, it is our collective responsibility. Everybody gives their opinions. Based on that, certain decisions were taken.

Anything you see us do here is not a decision of Henry (my personal decision), it is that of the zone. When they say two heads are better than one, it means two good heads are better than one.

There is a history of what ANLCA has been in the Eastern Zone since inception and the fact remains that here in the East, our collective responsibility as a unit in one block is very difficult to break. Unity is our strength.

You have revealed that there is unity and long term planning. Tell us more about your management strategy and how you manage people to achieve the desired results, for other leaders who might want to learn a thing or two?

The team spirit is there, and we have the fear of God. I sometimes allow the Assistant National Secretary preside over meetings while I will just be there to guide him. I equally let him know anytime I see him doing something wrong. It is the same with Kingsley Offor.

They are all boys working under me and have grown, and I am very happy for that because for any leader, if you do not have those that will take over from you, then it means you have been wasting your time. But I am happy when I see all of them, including the zonal chairman and secretary, I know that we have people who are responsible and key into things we know will make the union tick.

So the first thing that makes us tick here is the fear of God, and secondly, the team spirit.

We must allow people to express their feelings. Let me equally tell you, outside this association, we have what we call INTERGRITY GROUP.

This group looks into the characters of the agents in all areas and gives the association feedback which we compare with what we have for us to make informed decisions. Some of your colleagues wrote a lot of things pointing to likelihood of a fight breaking out from the election you witnessed especially from Nwachala.

He is not fighting, and he will not fight. He is one of our credible candidates who are very loyal. So if he takes an advice or decision based on the situation on ground, if it pleases him, which is not compulsory, then it is fine. Some of us believe in team spirit and working together.

If I come here and say I want to lord my position over them, there will be some people who will challenge it. So I work with everybody. Before taking a decision, we must get the opinion and input of everyone, and that is what makes a team.

You have done well with ANLCA in the East, but the Chief Henry Njoku we know and read about is not a regional leader, but a national leader. How do you feel about ANLCA nationally?

Let me be honest with you, as I have said to several people here, when I was elected Chairman of the BOT, we came to Lagos and within two weeks, we were able to resolve all the issues and brought ANLCA back as one. Now in an election, two things will happen; one person must emerge as the winner.

Shittu had this idea that it was either his vice or no other person. Why he thought so, I do not know. But I had an idea that it was either his vice or Tony. After the election, Tony won. If I were him, because of his commitment and what he has done in ANLCA, I would have given support to whoever emerged as winner. That is not what we saw.

For me, Shittu as far as I am concerned met me in ANLCA when he came from NPA. I was the vice chairman when he newly came. I later worked under him as a vice again and I did not fight anybody over it. But if you go to the records at the airport, I built the office at the airport, acquired the three plots of land and the vehicle they have there. Those things are my records.

The national secretariat we are talking about, without me it will not be there, not without Shittu. I know that today we are talking about our association. I need to reveal here that I have five kids who have all done their masters and are doing extremely well in their chosen professions, within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

So I am not looking for anybody to train. I am just thanking God for my life. I am retiring at a very good age and I will tell you, the credibility we keep is the reason we can come to AGMs in Owerri with the governor and his deputy in attendance. They gave us free hall and accommodation because of me.

When the former governor was there, ask Tony, when they applied for AGM, I went there and got five million naira approved. It is not by my strength, it is the way I relate with people. The association has gone far. And as far as I am concerned, the man at the helm of affairs is a much known politician in Nigeria, so all we need is to give him support.

Maybe you are not the one I should have asked this question, but I will, because of your position in ANLCA, concerning the AGM in Owerri. Your ability to attract the governor shocked your opponents and they are of the opinion that you deceived the governor. Did you people deceive the governor?

If we call the governor 10 times, he will answer us. If the governor did not know us before, he now does. Even that Shittu, I put him on the same chartered plane with the governor when he was senate committee chairman.

People think the BoT went there to do magic, it is because of the respect we have built for ourselves. I am happy today, seeing our younger ones coming up together.

Even as they made me as a patron, I did not expect to be so elevated. If you check the record of ANLCA since it was formed, we were the first set of patron coming in there. So if I get there, I know it is a privilege and I must appreciate those people who made it possible.

For those of us on the sidelines who have been following the events of ANLCA, we know about your immense contributions. But over there in Lagos, they keep mentioning your name as part of the problem. Why is that so sir?

As I speak to you, the board, as we were leaving, we have not less than four million naira in our account, but I have not touched it. We will hand it over to the new board because we are not stupid. Somebody in our board wanted us to spend money that is not ours, and I refused to do that. We adopted a system where Taiye holds the cheque, and I and Aare sign.

This was just to apply the rule of check and balance. Taiye is the secretary and he takes record of our decisions and he writes the cheques before we sign. I was doing that just to show him that we are transparent.

There are so many things we have done as board from my personal account. And that is the way it should be. The way the majority of Lagos ANLCA members see the association is different from how we see it here.

Since December I have not been to the Wharf. If they have any issue, maybe I will come. However, it must be a major issue. That does not mean we are not working. I select the jobs I do. I only do corporate jobs and not individual ones.

So I do not have what anyone can hold against me. That is how I have been doing till this level. But in Lagos it is a different ball game. You will see people drinking every night. We do not do that here.

On the board registration issue, some are saying that since the beginning of the board, apart from the first set, none of the board members is registered with the CAC. They say you are the foundation of the problem the board is having. Can you tell us what happened?

That is not correct. If you go by the court ruling, when someone went to court, it was established that until I finished my tenure, no one else should be recognised.

That anyone who does contrary to that will go to jail, including the president. This was the ruling of a Federal High Court. They looked at the paper and said by their constitution, these are the board members, and I am the chairman.

That is why they did not do anything until after February when I had left. If they had taken any step before that time, they will be committing a crime.

They know the rules and what happened. Let me equally say that because the board was looking for money during the second tenure to develop our national secretariat, we made the board to pay money, register and do other necessary things for the form.

Normally the board does not pay money for form; it is just elected during the AGM and they are not supposed to spend money. So it was in the process Shittu spoke to me and said, well let us see whether we can raise money. Therefore, everything I do in my life is what I earned. The governor they are talking about is my friend.

If I call him 20 times today, he will pick my calls. I will walk into his house and do what I like. When Emeka was there, I will walk into his house and do the same thing. We lived in the same estate. I am stating it again, that whatever I have achieved in my life, I remain grateful to ANLCA.

Those in Lagos saying all these things do not know the history of ANLCA.

If they do, they will know that we remain committed to the association, and whatever I do is for its interest. As regards to the Eastern ports and their performance in terms of business activities, patronage and cargo throughput, with the unit among practitioners here and their professional competence, I am confident the ports in this zone are set to surpass current limits to boom if the government does the needful.

