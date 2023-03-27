Unity Bank names acting chairman

Unity Bank Plc has appointed Hafiz Mohammed Bashir as acting chairman of its board of directors. The bank said in statement that the appointment followed the retirement of Aminu Babangida as chairman of the Board of Directors and Dr. Oluwafunsho Obasanjo as a non-executive director. A notice signed by the Com-pany Secretary, Alaba Williams explained that the retirement became effective on March 18, 2023. Bashir, who is the new chairman of the bank was appointed to the board of the bank on November 21, 2017.
Related Articles
State govts stall dry port projects
Fifteen years after, the Inland Container Depots (ICD) across Nigeria have not been able to serve the purpose for which they were established because of the attitude of state governments coupled with other challenges, BAYO AKOMOLAFE report Clearing of goods by shippers from the ports in Nigeria has been a major challenge in the last […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Pfizer’s shares soar on COVID-19 vaccine
A vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE protects most people from Covid-19, according to a study whose early findings sent stock prices surging and were hailed by the top U.S. infectious-disease specialist as extraordinary. The shot prevented more than 90 per cent of symptomatic infections in the trial of tens of thousands of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
LCCI backs FG’s borrowing for infrastructure devt
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has clarified that it is not opposed to Federal Government’s borrowing for Infrastructure development. It, however, noted that it was rather for government to address corruption in governance and massive revenue leakages in the country. President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Michael Olawale- […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)