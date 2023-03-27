Business

Unity Bank names acting chairman

Unity Bank Plc has appointed Hafiz Mohammed Bashir as acting chairman of its board of directors. The bank said in statement that the appointment followed the retirement of Aminu Babangida as chairman of the Board of Directors and Dr. Oluwafunsho Obasanjo as a non-executive director. A notice signed by the Com-pany Secretary, Alaba Williams explained that the retirement became effective on March 18, 2023. Bashir, who is the new chairman of the bank was appointed to the board of the bank on November 21, 2017.

