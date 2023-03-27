Unity Bank: Sustaining growth features amid headwinds

Last Friday, the share price of Unity Bank Plc (UNITYBNK) stood at N0.53 kobo at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). The bank began the year with a share price of N0.55 but has since lost 3.64 per cent off that price valuation, ranking it 133rd on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders’ fears may have been allayed by the six per cent increase in the bank’s share price since February 24, which is 20th best on NGX. Unity Bank is the 43rd most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Dec 23, 2022 – Mar 24, 2023). It has traded a total volume of 50.1 million shares—in 629 deals— valued at N26.7 million over the period, with an average of 795,990 traded shares per session. A volume high of 10.9 million was achieved on January 31 for the same period.

Financials

Unity Bank Plc in August 2022 posted gross earnings of N27.6 billion for its 2022 half-year results, representing a growth of 17 per cent year-on-year. In its unaudited half-year financials submitted to the Nigeria Exchange Group Limited, the bank also made significant improvements across key performance indicators. The bank grew Profit Before Tax (PBT) by 23 per cent, which rose to N1.8 billion from N1.5 billion in the corresponding period of 2021. Profit After Tax (PAT) for the period equally increased by 23 per cent to close at N1.6 billion from N1.382 billion in H1’21. The key highlights of the financial statements showed growth in interest and similar income, which rose 18 per cent to N23.938 billion from N20.273 billion in the corresponding period of 2021, an indication of sustained growth in the loan book as well as improved earnings from the lender’s robust digital channels, arising from sustained investment in its digital payment infrastructure. Similarly, the lender posted sustained asset growth, as total assets moved up by seven per cent to N574.3 billion from N538.9 billion in 2021. Other key highlights of the financial statement include a 12 per cent growth in deposits, which rose to N359.5 billion from N322.3 billion in December 2021, a clear indication of the positive trend of the bank’s innovative retail products targeting several segments of the retail market as well as enhanced customer acquisition strategies for emerging products rolled out to the market during the period under review. In the same vain, the lender recorded an increase on its loan books to N303.632 billion from N269.270 billion in 2021, representing a 13 per cent growth.

Optimism Commenting

on the financial statements, the Managing Director/ CEO of Unity Bank Plc, Mrs Tomi Somefun, lauded the H1’22 results. She noted that while the key performance indicators continue on an upward trajectory; PBT (23% YoY), Total Assets (7% YoY) and gross earnings (17% YoY); “the outlook for our financial position has now moderated significantly looking at other fees and income lines which performance was hitherto characterised by volatilities in the operating environment.” “As the bank aims to further grow all indices to double-digit regions in the coming years, one reassuring take from the financial position lies in the market confidence, as well as steadily growing retail and SME franchise arising from the development of products that resonate with different markets segments, which will enable the bank to continue to operate and successfully navigate the tough operating environment, amid rising economic headwinds,” Mrs Somefun stated. The Unity Bank boss also stated that “having invested massively in technology to drive a major revamp in our digital banking products and channels including the Unifi Mobile App, our USSD, *7799#, internet banking, etc., the major focus is to drive increased optimisation, which will enable the bank to provide electronic convenience in the way we support our teaming customers and market segments and more often change the way they transact business. “In the view of analysts, the key performance indicators showed that the market sentiments are responding positively to the strategies of the lender’s management to accelerate the growth momentum designed for the bank.”

Appointment

The bank recently appointed Hafiz Mohammed Bashir as the Acting Chairman of its Board of Directors. Iyabo Obasanjo was also appointed as a non-executive director. The appointments followed the retirement of Aminu Babangida as chairman of the Board of Directors and Dr. Oluwafunsho Obasanjo as a non-executive director. A notice signed by the Company Secretary, Alaba Williams, said the retirement became effective on March 18, 2023. The statement said: “This follows the expiration of their tenure as directors on the Board of the bank and in compliance with the prescribed tenure for Non-Executive Directors under the Central Bank of Nigeria Code of Corporate Governance for Banks.” Bashir, who is the new chairman, was appointed to the board of the bank on November 21, 2017.

Initiative

Unity Bank Plc in March 2023 announced the launch of the Unity Bank Women Network to foster greater inclusion, equity and opportunities aimed at promoting gender empowerment. While announcing the commencement of the initiative in Lagos, Somefun said: “As women, we must also do our part to create a more equitable society that empowers women, drives them to do more, entrust them with responsibilities and celebrate their achievements every step of the way.” Unity Bank Women’s Network is conceptualised as a gender advocacy platform to enable the bank to target and champion initiatives to promote networking and relationships beginning with females within the institution. The initiative will provide mentorship opportunities and advocacy on social and other relevant issues such as gender equality, parenting, financial education and leadership. While naming the bank’s Chief Compliance Officer, Patricia Ahunanya, as the Coordinator of the network, Somefun said: “I believe this network will promote more visibility, inclusion, and collaboration amongst women within our organisation.” Speaking further on this year’s IWD theme, ‘Embrace Equity,’ Somefun said the day provided an opportunity to reflect on the ongoing advocacy for gender equality, adding that Unity Bank would continue to create an enabling and equitable environment that focused on empowering its female workforce by creating an atmosphere in which women can thrive, irrespective of culture, background and education. Also, the bank’s entrepreneurship development initiative, Corpreneurship Challenge, doled out N10 million grant to 30 winners. The grants were given at the ninth edition of the programme, targeted at empowering fresh graduates and corps members on one-year compulsory national youth service. The winners emerged after a business pitch presentation held across 10 states – Rivers, Delta, Sokoto, Edo, Abuja, Akwa-Ibom, Osun, Kano, Bayelsa and Enugu – with each state producing three winners who went home cash grant of N500,000, N300,000 and N200,000 each. The winners focused on developing entrepreneurship in renewable energy, fashion, beauty, agroprocessing and confectionaries

Services

Unity Bank Plc engages in the provision of banking and other financial services to corporate and individual customers. The firm’s products include consumer, corporate, agri-business, unity bank card variants, e-business, payments & collections, bereau de change and private wealth management. Its services include loans and advances, corporate banking, retail banking, consumer and trade finance, international banking, cash management, electronic banking services and money market activities.

Last line

No doubt, despite the prevailing odds being propelled by circumstances in the economy, there is every possibility of Unity Bank sustaining its forward looking success story by retaining its strong share price and market presence as well as an unwavering investor confidence.

