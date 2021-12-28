Unity Bank targets N12.89bn gross earnings in Q1’22

Unity Bank Plc has said it is targeting to achieve N12.896 billion gross earnings in the first quarter ending March 30, 2022. In its Q1 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the bank also projected to rake in N7.813 billion in interest income.

The lender projected pretax profit of N493.337 million and N451,403 million for profit after tax during the stipulated period. Unity Bank had declared gross earnings of N36.18 billion for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, and a 23 per cent growth of PAT totalling N1.94 billion for the same period. A review of the unaudited results for the third quarter of 2021 released to the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited showed that the Bank’s gross earnings of N36.18 billion represents a moderate 7 per cent growth from N33.9 billion recorded in the same period in 2020.

Also, with the strong performance recorded during the period under review, buoyed by a 31 per cent growth in its loan book to N265.32 billion from N202.08 billion recorded in 2020, the lender also grew its asset base by 17 per cent to N574.56 billion from N492.02 billion recorded in December 2020.

The bank’s profit before tax for the period under review grew by 23 per cent to N2.11 billion from N1.71 billion in the corresponding period in 2020. This sterling performance comes amid fragile recovery and volatilities in the operating environment and key macroeconomic indicators following the global Covid-19, weak market sentiments and inflationary trends, as well as tough regulatory headwinds that have impacted severely on economic activities. The lender also substantially grew its net interest income to N14.63 billion from N12.67 billion in the same period in 2020; creating a 15 per cent uptick from the value of the bank’s rising loan portfolio and an improvement in its transaction banking activities with its customers, achieved through excellent service delivery.

The lender’s fees and commissions averaged 16 per cent to report an increase of N4.56 billion from N3.92 billion within the period under review, attributable to a dividend of the bank’s strategic retail play which has boosted transaction volume. Commenting on the result, Unity Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Mrs. Tomi Somefun, expressed satisfaction with the performance indices of the Q3/2021 financials. Particularly inspiring are the growing loan book and quality of assets (31 per cent growth), cash and balances with the CBN (24 per cent growth) and PBT (23 per cent growth), altogether adding to the consecutive growth of the balance sheet in the last couple of years.

