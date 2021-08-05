Unity Bank unveils code to combat fraud

In a bid to safeguard its e-banking platforms with enhanced safety and security features, Unity Bank Plc has unveiled a new code on its USSD platform that completely puts the customer in control of his bank account against any e-banking fraud. The new code, which is 77999*phone number #, allows customers to block access to their bank accounts, hence without recourse to the bank, a customer is able to prevent and protect his bank account from unauthorised access using any mobile device if fraud is suspected. As part of the robust feature of the bank’s USSD platform, bank customers can directly initiate the new code and successfully block the account from a third-party mobile device. To unblock the bank account, customers can walk into any branch of Unity Bank closest to them and request reactivation.
Related Articles
Natural g vehicles market to hit 34.7m units by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) estimated at 23.2 million units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 34.7 million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9 per cent over the analysis period 2020- 2027. Light Duty Vehicles, one of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
France cuts economic growth forecast to 5% amid lockdown
The French economy will expand by 5% in 2021, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a newspaper interview, as a third lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic has prompted a downward revision in the previous government forecast for 6% growth. The new forecast was prudent, Le Maire said in comments published on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
AfDB hires Nigerian as risk officer
African Development Bank (AfDB) has appointed Ifedayo Orimoloye as its Group Chief Risk Officer (GCRO). The bank said in a statement that the appointment would be effective April 1, 2021. Orimoloye will lead the preparation and implementation of strategic plans within the bank’s overall risk management framework, including its risk appetite statement, credit risk, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)