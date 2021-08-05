Business

Unity Bank unveils code to combat fraud

In a bid to safeguard its e-banking platforms with enhanced safety and security features, Unity Bank Plc has unveiled a new code on its USSD platform that completely puts the customer in control of his bank account against any e-banking fraud. The new code, which is 77999*phone number #, allows customers to block access to their bank accounts, hence without recourse to the bank, a customer is able to prevent and protect his bank account from unauthorised access using any mobile device if fraud is suspected. As part of the robust feature of the bank’s USSD platform, bank customers can directly initiate the new code and successfully block the account from a third-party mobile device. To unblock the bank account, customers can walk into any branch of Unity Bank closest to them and request reactivation.

