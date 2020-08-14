Metro & Crime

Unity crucial to Bayelsa’s development, Diri tells Reps Caucus

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri on Friday stressed the need for Bayelsans regardless of party differences to put the interest of the state ahead of other considerations.

Governor Diri, who stated this when he received members of the Bayelsa Caucus of the House of Representatives in his office in Yenagoa, said the task of moving the state forward required all hands on deck.

His Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as expressing appreciation to members of the caucus for putting party differences aside for the sake of development of the state.

He emphasised the need for Bayelsans to promote love and reconciliation while creating sustainable opportunities for youths and women rather than using them as tools for electoral violence.

The Bayelsa helmsman reaffirmed the determination of his administration to fulfil his campaign promises and expressed optimism that with the support of the Reps Caucus, Bayelsa would become the envy of other states.

His words: “I appreciate you for deciding to work together not minding party differences and believing that the interest of the state is paramount.

“We are happy with what we have seen. Let us preach love, let us preach reconciliation. This is your government. We are not here to serve only the PDP. This is your government of prosperity, and we mean every word we put out.”

Earlier, Chairman of the caucus, Chief Fred Agbedi, who represents Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency, said the visit was to express their readiness to work with the government in order to move the state forward.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Plateau shuts private hospital as patient dies

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

…17 health workers test positive   Plateau State government has shut down a private hospital, Rayfield Medical Centre, for two weeks following the outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the hospital.   One patient died in the hospital while 17 of it’s health workers tested positive for coronavirus.   The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Ndam […]
Metro & Crime

Pastor impregnates two sisters, dupes mother of N2m

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni Abeokuta

Police have arrested the founder and General Overseer of The Church of Lord, Olomore, Abeokuta, Ogun State for allegedly defiling and impregnating two teenage sisters (names withheld).   The suspect, Ebenezer Ajigbotolwa, was arrested following a report at the Lafenwa Police Station by the mother of the victims. New Telegraph learnt that the underaged victims […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: FRSC advises on passengers per seat in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bayelsa Command on Monday warned against violation of two passengers per a seat among private and commercial drivers in the state in the efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Speaking in Yenagoa, the Sector Commander, Mr Robert Ogom said that obeying the COVID-19 guidelines, especially keeping social […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: