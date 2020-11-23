Sports

Unity Cup starts in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA Comment(0)

Grassroots football came alive weekend in Deddere, Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State when FC Chokali defeated Greater Tomorrow FC of Deddere 2-1 at the opening game of the 4th Edition of Mailafia Peace and Unity Cup competition, played under tight security.

 

Sponsor of Mailafia Peace and Unity Cup competition, Chief Suprintendent of Police (CSP), Yakubu Mailafia, said that the competition was organised to unite the ethic nationalities hitherto torn apart as a result of ethnic crisis in the southern senatorial zone of the state

 

He said that as a unifying factor, football organizing the annual competition became imperative aimed at preaching peace among the various ethnic nationalities by bringing the youth in the area together to compete and build bonds of friendship.

 

According to him: “Peace is part of life and without peace nothing moves. There was crisis in this part of the state so I initiated this annual football competition to bring the youth in southern senatorial zone together because you find out that amongst the players are related and by this they can unity peacefully again”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Three more PSG players test positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

  Three more Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for coronavirus, the French club has confirmed. In what is a major setback to the French champions’ preparations for the new season, the players will now observe protocols relating to quarantine, reports Sky Sports. “The latest SarsCoV2 PCR tests carried out within the Paris Saint-Germain squad […]
Sports

DeChambeau storms to US Open title

Posted on Author Reporter

  American Bryson DeChambeau produced a wonderful final-round display to win the US Open by six shots and claim the first major title of his career. The 27-year-old was the only player to break par at the notoriously difficult Winged Foot, in New York, reports the BBC. Renowned for his big-hitting approach, the world number […]
Sports

Atletico renews interest in Chukwueze

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Spanish giants Atletico de Madrid have joined in the race to price Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze away from Villarreal when the summer transfer window opens. Chukwueze has been on the radar of a coup[le of clubs but reports from Spanish transfer market website Fichajes making reference to Mundo Deportivo claims that manager of Los […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: