Unity Cup starts in Nasarawa

Grassroots football came alive weekend in Deddere, Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State when FC Chokali defeated Greater Tomorrow FC of Deddere 2-1 at the opening game of the 4th Edition of Mailafia Peace and Unity Cup competition, played under tight security.

Sponsor of Mailafia Peace and Unity Cup competition, Chief Suprintendent of Police (CSP), Yakubu Mailafia, said that the competition was organised to unite the ethic nationalities hitherto torn apart as a result of ethnic crisis in the southern senatorial zone of the state

He said that as a unifying factor, football organizing the annual competition became imperative aimed at preaching peace among the various ethnic nationalities by bringing the youth in the area together to compete and build bonds of friendship.

According to him: “Peace is part of life and without peace nothing moves. There was crisis in this part of the state so I initiated this annual football competition to bring the youth in southern senatorial zone together because you find out that amongst the players are related and by this they can unity peacefully again”

