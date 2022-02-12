Unity, key to Nigeria’s development – Oba of Benin

His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare 11, the Oba of Benin, has stated that Nigeria’s problems, ranging from human trafficking to lack of unity among many others, can only be solved if Nigerians agree to work together as one indivisible entity. The monarch stated this during the week when a presidential aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dele Momodu, the Publisher of Ovation International Magazine paid him a visit in Benin-City. Oba Ewuare 11 averred that Nigeria is not the only country battling with several issues and asserted that the traditional institution will continue to pray for the country’s unity and also play its advisory where necessary to ensure complete eradication of the problems currently facing the country as it were.

“Your Royal Majesty, I want to thank you for your pragmatic, amiable and visionary leadership role as the Oba of the great and oldest Kingdom in the Universe. Actually, this is a kingdom where Kings are really Kings. I’m so elated to be here today. I left this great land when I was very young that is after the demise of my loving father. When I get to my village recently to see my kinsmen, it was an emotional ceremony seeing Dele Momodu coming home after so many years. So coming back home to me was the greatest thing that has happened to me.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...