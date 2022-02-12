News

Unity, key to Nigeria’s development – Oba of Benin

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun Comment(0)

His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare 11, the Oba of Benin, has stated that Nigeria’s problems, ranging from human trafficking to lack of unity among many others, can only be solved if Nigerians agree to work together as one indivisible entity. The monarch stated this during the week when a presidential aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dele Momodu, the Publisher of Ovation International Magazine paid him a visit in Benin-City. Oba Ewuare 11 averred that Nigeria is not the only country battling with several issues and asserted that the traditional institution will continue to pray for the country’s unity and also play its advisory where necessary to ensure complete eradication of the problems currently facing the country as it were.

“Your Royal Majesty, I want to thank you for your pragmatic, amiable and visionary leadership role as the Oba of the great and oldest Kingdom in the Universe. Actually, this is a kingdom where Kings are really Kings. I’m so elated to be here today. I left this great land when I was very young that is after the demise of my loving father. When I get to my village recently to see my kinsmen, it was an emotional ceremony seeing Dele Momodu coming home after so many years. So coming back home to me was the greatest thing that has happened to me.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Pandora Papers: CSOs ask Buhari, EFCC to probe Bagudu, Oduah, Bello-Koko, others

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Onyekachi Eze,

…I broke no law, says Obi Leading civil society organisations (CSOs), have urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the country’s anti-graft bodies to probe Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu; Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Alhaji Mohammed Bello-Koko; former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi and Senator Stella Oduah, for being fingered in the […]
News

Delta State govt pledges commitment to end flooding in Warri, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Delta State Government said it is committed to ending the perennial flooding in Warri and Effurun axis of the state. This, it said, has been manifested in the pace and quality of work at the different sites of the on-going flood control projects in spite of the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted activities […]
News

Nigeria bribery scheme: Ex Glencore trader pleads guilty

Posted on Author Reporter

  A former oil trader at Glencore has pleaded guilty in the US over his part in a scheme to bribe government officials in Nigeria in return for lucrative oil contracts. Anthony Stimler, a UK citizen, who worked on the company’s west Africa desk until 2019, according to the Financial Times, admitted to violating the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica