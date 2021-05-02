Unity of purpose, panacea for Itele –Awori’s socio-economic growth

The Baale of Onifade – Itele in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, Chief Oluyemi Onifade, has described unity of purpose, better understanding, cooperation and harmonious relationship among the people as the panacea for the much sought socio-economic development of Itele town.

Chief Onifade, who stated this during the weekly community meeting held at the palace of the late Onitele of Itele, Oba Jimoh Arowolo, noted that only the of existence unity and cooperation that can bail the community out of the common problems and impediments that had hitherto stalled the town’s socioeconomic and political development.

He urged the mammoth crowd at the meeting to always see one another as brothers and sisters, as well as take issues on unity and cordial relationship more importantly in their day-to-day endeavours.

The community leader further noted that the people’s inimitable charisma, creative ingenuity and leadership qualities were only sustainable in an environment where unity of purpose reigned supreme among the people.

In a similar vein, the Aro of Itele, Chief Jimoh Ojubanire, implored the people to jointly strive to build a strong, virile and united community, more so that it was only through unity, love and peace that the town could thrive and flourish.

Chief Safaru Tijani Edun, the Baale of Lafenwa – Itele, in his own contribution, stated that no society or organisation could make progress in an atmosphere devoid of peace and unity and therefore appealed to the people to eschew all forms of violence, adding that the benefits inherent in the existence of unity and cordial relationship among the people were enormous, more so that it would ensure stability, tolerance and socio-economic development.

The community Secretary and a youth leader, Mr Gbenga Ayedogbon, who enjoined all Itele sons and daughters to always attend the community meeting on Sundays, pleaded with the people to close ranks and resolve all contending issues among them for peace to reign in the town.

He, however, commended the efforts of the community leaders in ensuring the prevalence of peace and tranquillity among the people, assuring that with the current cooperation between the community leaders and the youths, the town would soon get through the debacle.

