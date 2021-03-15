Universal Insurance braces for AfCFTA

A s frontline underwriting firm, Universal Insurance Plc., celebrates its 60th anniversary of doing business in Nigeria, its Managing Director, Ben Ujoatuonu, has said that experience and good hands have made it eminently qualified to cover all businesses, including participating actively in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

The managing director, who disclosed this in Lagos while briefing journalists at the weekend, described the trade agreement as a very serious opportunity that is coming up. “We expect it will promote economic activities within the region. A lot of trade agreements are going to occur.

“We are prepared to take advantage of the opportunities. We will expand our business operation and I believe it will impact positively on our business,” he said. Speaking on the anniversary, he described it as a landmark event for the company, saying that since it commenced business on March 1, 1961, the company had progressed.

He said the company that was listed on the floor of Nigeria Stock Exchange in 2008 had been growing since then from strength to strength.

According to him, “we are happy because some that started with us are no longer there. Universal has traveled through thick and thin. Like every other organisations have their problems, but surmounting it, we have also excelled. “With an asset base if over N11bn, we have no doubt that Universal Insurance will continue to meet its client’s obligations.

“We have continued to invest in our retail unit to grow our revenue. “We have a very great agency network. We are not just selling the conventional insurance through that means, we have developed some policies that have been approved and on sale. We have others on the pipeline pending approval.”

He said the board had also approved that Universal Insurance apply for micro insurance licence because of its success in retail line.

“As part of expansion and business development, we have also sought licence to underwrite agric insurance. “Despite the challenges, there is a serious revolution that is going on in the agric sector. It becomes very important for us to key in and take advantage of opportunities coming from that sector. We will ensure that our agric department create value,” he noted.

Soeaking on the company’s e-business rating, the managing director said, in the last one year, Alexia Rating report shows that Universal Insurance moved from 30th position to 5th position.

He said: “We are a leading player on the social media because we developed a good e-channel.

The retail businesses are sold through the eplatform. Soon we are going to launch our USSD code.” He also noted that it was worth mentioning that in the past five years, the firm had consistently grew its revenue.

“Despite COVID-19 and End- SARS, we grew our revenue by over 20 per cent. We also grew our bottom line by over 80 per cent.

“We expect that a lot of good things will continue to come up. What we have in Universal insurance is the experience of the old and the vigour if the young. “As a result of 2008 market collapse, Universal Insurance was greatly impacted, but the negative retained earning has been reduced to N600 million from over a N1 billion.

“The negative would be wiped out by the end of this business year,” he said.

On recapitalisation, he said the firm was taking it very seriously, adding that its shareholders and other stakeholders should have the assurance that the firm would recapitalise whenever it is resuscitated. “The paid up share capital now is N8billion and going by the template for recapitalisation, Universal is more that 80 per cent compliant.

