Universal Robots, The Sisters, Sabita and her Fiance for Jos Festival of Theatre

The 2022 Jos Festival of Theatre with the theme “Hope” will feature riveting plays as well as a variety of workshops for the Arts community with the theatrical performances taking place in the evenings. The festival, the 15th in the series, organised by Jos Repertory Theatre (JRT) opens in Jos, Plateau State tomorrow at the premises of the Alliance Francaise, Jos. The Jos Festival of Theatre has become a nurturing ground for Nigerian artists to showcase their talents and creativity through a Nigerian and international repertory.

The Festival’s plays will present poignant messages relating to the digital revolution, relationships, marriage, politics, and current societal ills over three days of performances featuring the directing skills of two new directors – Kalbang Afsa-Walshak and Mark Musa. The 2022 edition of the festival, organized in collaboration with Czech Embassy, Abuja, will feature three plays and these include the award winning Karel Capek’s Rossum’s Universal Robots (R.U.R.) after a successful performance in Abuja which marked the African/Nigerian premiere of the play; Ahmed Yerima is returning to the festival with his iconic play ‘The Sisters’ and Jerry Alagbaoso, Nigeria’s master satirist is also returning with his latest play ‘Sabita and her Fianc’.

The Jos Repertory Theatre in a statement, said he festival receives support from the Czech Embassy Abuja whose Ambassador will be in attendance, in addition to an array of local and international supporters such as Jos Business School, BON Hotel Grand Towers, SafetyCurtain.org, CallNet / Air- Vend and NANTAP. The festival is returning after a break of one year occasioned by Covid-19. An array of over 50 artistes will be showcasing their talents after which the plays will tour in three festival circuits. The 15th Jos Festival of Theatre 2022 is marking the 22nd anniversary of the Jos based theatre outfit which has performed over 100 plays in its period of existence alongside other activities that have made the organization relevant within the Arts community. It promises to be an interesting and exciting festival in Jos.

