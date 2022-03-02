Arts & Entertainments

Universal Robots, The Sisters, Sabita and her Fiance for Jos Festival of Theatre

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The 2022 Jos Festival of Theatre with the theme “Hope” will feature riveting plays as well as a variety of workshops for the Arts community with the theatrical performances taking place in the evenings. The festival, the 15th in the series, organised by Jos Repertory Theatre (JRT) opens in Jos, Plateau State tomorrow at the premises of the Alliance Francaise, Jos. The Jos Festival of Theatre has become a nurturing ground for Nigerian artists to showcase their talents and creativity through a Nigerian and international repertory.

The Festival’s plays will present poignant messages relating to the digital revolution, relationships, marriage, politics, and current societal ills over three days of performances featuring the directing skills of two new directors – Kalbang Afsa-Walshak and Mark Musa. The 2022 edition of the festival, organized in collaboration with Czech Embassy, Abuja, will feature three plays and these include the award winning Karel Capek’s Rossum’s Universal Robots (R.U.R.) after a successful performance in Abuja which marked the African/Nigerian premiere of the play; Ahmed Yerima is returning to the festival with his iconic play ‘The Sisters’ and Jerry Alagbaoso, Nigeria’s master satirist is also returning with his latest play ‘Sabita and her Fianc’.

The Jos Repertory Theatre in a statement, said he festival receives support from the Czech Embassy Abuja whose Ambassador will be in attendance, in addition to an array of local and international supporters such as Jos Business School, BON Hotel Grand Towers, SafetyCurtain.org, CallNet / Air- Vend and NANTAP. The festival is returning after a break of one year occasioned by Covid-19. An array of over 50 artistes will be showcasing their talents after which the plays will tour in three festival circuits. The 15th Jos Festival of Theatre 2022 is marking the 22nd anniversary of the Jos based theatre outfit which has performed over 100 plays in its period of existence alongside other activities that have made the organization relevant within the Arts community. It promises to be an interesting and exciting festival in Jos.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Politician sneaks out of zoom meeting after placing picture on camera

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A politician in Mexico has been accused of using a photograph to fake her attendance during a Zoom meeting.   Mexico City congresswoman Valentina Batres Guadarrama was caught on camera sneaking out of the meeting after using a photo of herself to pretend like she was still there According to Mexico News Daily, Ms Guadarrama […]
Arts & Entertainments

R. Kelly trial: Singer ‘knew I was underage’, accuser tells court

Posted on Author Reporter

  The trial of the US R&B singer R. Kelly has begun at a court in Brooklyn, New York. The star is accused of racketeering, sexual abuse and bribery; charges which he has repeatedly denied. Some of the allegations made against the singer – whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly – date back more […]
Arts & Entertainments

Fireboy, Burna Boy take year-end accolades on Deezer

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

At the end of 2020, French streaming platform, Deezer released its year-end data and it revealed that Burna Boy was the most-streamed Nigerian artist and that ‘Vibration’ by Fireboy was the top Nigerian song. Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ was Nigeria’s most-streamed album of 2020 while Fireboy’s ‘Apollo’ and ‘Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps’ made the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica