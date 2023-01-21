University don calls for appointment of professionals in to sports ministry

A Professor of Sports Administration and Management at the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State, (TASUED), Prof. Olugbemiga Olufolahan Oworu, has lamented the near collapse of sports in Nigeria due to policy somersault on the part of the government.

The sports management expert then called for the appointment of sports professionals into sports ministry. Owuru made these submissions, while delivering the University’s 13th Inaugural Lecture, entitled; “From womb to tomb: physical education in the service to mankind” held at the TETfund 2012 Hall of the main campus.

The university don blamed policy inconsistency and the appointment of non professionals in managing the affairs of the sports ministry as some of the factors militating against sports development in Nigeria. Speaking further, he chastised the sports min-istry for adopting a fire brigade approach when planning for competitions, which he said in most cases do not bring the desired result. On the teaching of Physical Health Education, he traced the origin of the near comatose of its teaching in schools to the merger of the subject with Basic Science, Basic Technology, and Introductory Technology as one subject at the Basic-Primary and Junior-Secondary school levels with one or two periods per week.

Speaking on the decline in life expectancy, Oworu traced the problem to urbanisation, which he claimed to have transformed our life style to a sedentary one. “Urbanisation, leading to the usurpation and conversion of communal play-ground due to industrialization and technological advancement, has greatly reduced human pursuits for mobility, This, in turn, leads to increased sedentary lifestyle, which imparts negatively on the quality of health and life expectancy, a trend which is now global”, he added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...