News

University don calls for appointment of professionals in to sports ministry

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi Comment(0)

A Professor of Sports Administration and Management at the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State, (TASUED), Prof. Olugbemiga Olufolahan Oworu, has lamented the near collapse of sports in Nigeria due to policy somersault on the part of the government.

The sports management expert then called for the appointment of sports professionals into sports ministry. Owuru made these submissions, while delivering the University’s 13th Inaugural Lecture, entitled; “From womb to tomb: physical education in the service to mankind” held at the TETfund 2012 Hall of the main campus.

The university don blamed policy inconsistency and the appointment of non professionals in managing the affairs of the sports ministry as some of the factors militating against sports development in Nigeria. Speaking further, he chastised the sports min-istry for adopting a fire brigade approach when planning for competitions, which he said in most cases do not bring the desired result. On the teaching of Physical Health Education, he traced the origin of the near comatose of its teaching in schools to the merger of the subject with Basic Science, Basic Technology, and Introductory Technology as one subject at the Basic-Primary and Junior-Secondary school levels with one or two periods per week.

Speaking on the decline in life expectancy, Oworu traced the problem to urbanisation, which he claimed to have transformed our life style to a sedentary one. “Urbanisation, leading to the usurpation and conversion of communal play-ground due to industrialization and technological advancement, has greatly reduced human pursuits for mobility, This, in turn, leads to increased sedentary lifestyle, which imparts negatively on the quality of health and life expectancy, a trend which is now global”, he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ASUU thanks Ugwuanyi for resolving its land issue

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) chapter, have expressed gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his positive intervention in the issues surrounding the land they had acquired from Ugwuaji community since 2011, stressing that “no governor has done what he (Ugwuanyi) has done for […]
News

2023: APC’ll poll 41 million votes with the right candidate – Yahaya Bello

Posted on Author Our Reporters

… says party’ll not zone anybody out of presidential race Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said that the All Progressives Congress will poll over 41 million votes in the 2023 general elections if a generally accepted candidate should emerge at the party’s primary. The Governor also emphasised that the emergence of Senator Abdullahi […]
News Top Stories

FG laments scarcity of teachers in N’East region

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…laments scarcity of teachers in N’East …to spend N31.05trn on Stabilisation Dev’t Master Plan The Federal Government has lamented the scarcity of teachers in the North East region because they remained the primary target of the Boko Haram terrorists. This was disclosed yesterday by the Managing Director of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), Muhammed Goni […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica