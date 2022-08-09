University Education: The chickens have come home to roost

President Muhammadu Buhari recently gave a two-week ultimatum, which has since expired, for the negotiating parties to resolve the Federal Government-ASUU imbroglio.

Some of us who had been in the educational sector long enough and had witnessed the aberrations knew it was a tall order and more fittingly, an impossible condition. This is not because the matter cannot be resolved in less than two weeks but because it was clearly discernible that the parties involved and other stakeholders in university education have not been telling ourselves the bitter truth.

The closest to uprightness was the statement by the Honourable Minister of Labour that the Federal Government does not have the funds to meet its obligations in the agreement signed with the unions, and that the country is broke. How else can one explain a 2009 agreement that is still begging for implementation in 2022?

What is the assurance that a follow-up agreement in 2022 will be implemented before another 13 years (2035), if the prevailing conditions remain unaltered? I struggled within me in deciding whether to send my modest suggestions covertly to the major parties involved or put it in the public domain. I have, however, come to the conclusion that it will serve greater public good with the latter approach since virtually all Nigerians are stakeholders.

The unwary public has the right to know what is responsible for this seemingly intractable challenge, the ultimate solution and what should be their role in resolving the issues.

It is embarrassing that the current ASUU strike, which began on 14th February, 2022 has again been “rolled over” for another four weeks. Other staff unions on our campuses (SSANU, NASU and NAAT) have not fared better. The last ASUU strike in 2020 lasted for nine months and from all indications, the current strike may last longer.

Must we continue this way? Is incessant strike the solution to the decadence in the educational system? Have the strikes been effective or of any overall benefit to the stakeholders? The answer to all these questions is ambiguous and clearly dependent on the side to which the individual belongs.

ASUU embarked on the current strike to press home its demands for; the renegotiation of the ASUU/FGN 2009 agreement, deployment of UTAS to replace IPPIS, release of the reports of visitation panels to federal universities, funding for revitalisation of public universities, earned academic allowances, poor funding of state universities and promotion arrears.

I have not been privileged to read the Nimi Briggs Report, but snippets in the newspapers and other information outlets indicate that a major part of the report is increment in salary. Nigerian lecturers are now the poorest paid in Africa and it is obvious that such a system can never retain the best.

We know from the Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, that the Nimi Briggs Committee proposed “109 to 185 per cent increase in the university wage structure,” and that “the Federal Government will incur an additional N560 billion as salaries alone.”

The minister has opined that negotiating with ASUU without simultaneously doing so with other university-based unions only delays the strike as it would not achieve a quick resolution of the issues.

The minister at several fora has also declared that Nigeria is broke (saying the obvious!) and that the Federal Government does not have the funds to meet its obligations in the agreement signed with the unions. He has, therefore, called for renegotiation of the terms of the agreement with ASUU, in the effort to end the ongoing strike by university staff.

If we continue this way, the negotiations are unlikely to record any significant achievement. Emeritus Professor Nimi Briggs (Pro-Chancellor, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu- Alike Ikwo), chairing the current negotiating panel and other members of the panel are reputable and highly revered individuals with very deep insight of university education.

They have over the years proven their devotion and total commitment to the growth and development of higher education in the country. However, the fact remains that they have to work within the ambit of their terms of reference.

The Committee inaugurated on March 7, 2022 had three months to conclude the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ ASUU agreement and, as expected, it submitted its report on schedule. However, the efforts of the seven-member renegotiating team now appear to be inadequate in resolving the present impasse, reopening our universities and keeping our campuses functional.

It will be necessary to know the suggestions proffered by the Renegotiating Committee on how the Federal Government would source the funds to meet the proposed salary increase. Another major grouse of ASUU and the other staff unions with the Federal Government is the introduction of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The IPPIS is domiciled in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF). The IPPIS project, which commenced in 2007, centralises the payment of salaries and wages directly to the bank accounts of all Federal Government employees in Nigeria. It is one of the major issues that led to the nine-month strike by the ASUU in 2020, and the follow-up industrial actions by SSANU and NASU early in 2021.

The challenges of IPPIS are enormous for all stakeholders and especially for the universities. Due to the peculiarities of the universities, there are major challenges with the use of IPPIS. Most of these are, to all extent and purposes, human problems.

The scheme has become an albatross bedevilling the tertiary education system in the country, and further undermining the autonomy earlier enjoyed by the universities. Interestingly, while the unions are agitating, university administrators are lukewarm about the use of IPPIS because it has shifted the heat and agitations on salaries and wages from the campuses to Abuja.

Instead of ASUU insisting on the use of University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), and the Joint Action Committee of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) marketing the University Peculiar Payroll Payment System (U3PS), relocating and shedding the control of IPPIS for Federal Universities to the National Universities Commission (NUC) will be a fair compromise.

My opinion!

The peculiarities of the university system (such as sabbatical leave, appointment of expatriate staff and other practices necessary to internationalise and make a university world-class can then be continuously built into the IPPIS software domiciled in NUC.

It could ideally be referred to as IPPIS-U. I do not expect ASUU to agree with this suggestion just as I also would not expect the Federal Government to concur. This is because ASUU is known to fight “until the last man” for a just cause and on the part of the Federal Government, egos of those who have maintained the “IPPIS or nothing” stance may be bruised.

Ogunbodede, a Professor of Preventive and Community Dentistry Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife

