News

University of Aberdeen to return pillaged Benin bronze to Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The University of Aberdeen is to return a controversial Benin bronze after a review found the item had been acquired in an “extremely immoral” manner, as the Nigerian government calls on other British museums to reassess their collections.

The bronze, which depicts the Oba, or king of Benin, was part of a haul of thousands of items taken when British forces looted Benin City, Edo State, in 1897, and will be sent back “within weeks”, according to the university and seen by an online news portal, The Guardian.

In a statement, the institution, which has had the bronze since 1957, said the “punitive expedition” of 1897 was one of “the most notorious examples of the pillaging of cultural treasures associated with 19th-century European colonial expansion”. Prof George Boyne, principal and vice-chancellor of the university, said the decision was in line with Aberdeen’s “values as an international, inclusive university”, adding that keeping the bust would have been wrong because it was “acquired in such reprehensible circumstances”. Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, said the move was a step in the right direction.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

By-elections: Buhari abdicated governance for party politics – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari has abdicated governance and become a spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan also disputed the claim by the presidency that APC won the December 5 by-elections. PDP said the resort to issuing […]
News

GMD UBA, Kennedy Uzoka, wins Zik Leadership Award

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Kennedy Uzoka, has been announced as a winner of the 2019 Zik Award for Professional Leadership. Uzoka clinched the muchcoveted award alongside the Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer at the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof Umar Danbatta. The Zik Leadership awards is organised […]
News

Anchor Borrowers: NASC, CBN partner with 1m wheat farmers

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC ) said it had started discussion with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Seed Entrepreneurs Association of Nigeria ( SEEDAN) and other organisations to extend the Anchor Borrowers programme to about one million wheat farmers across the country. NASC Director General, Dr. Philip Ojo, who disclosed this in Abuja, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica