University of Ibadan gets Acting VC

The Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Adebola Ekanola, has emerged as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the premier institution.

The election, conducted on Monday, was as a result of the intervention of the National Universities Commission’s in the crisis that plagued the process for the emergence of a successor for the incumbent, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, and a directive that he must hand over latest by December 1, 2020 to an acting VC.

Ekanola in the election that followed, polled 275 votes to defeat four others by a very wide margin.

The closest person to him on the ballot was a former Dean of Technology and Professor of Industrial Engineering, Prof. Ayo Oluleye, who scored 80 votes.

Third was a Professor of Political Science and former DVC, Adigun Agbaje, who recorded 15 votes, while a former Deputy Vice Chancellor and Professor of Dentistry, Gbemisola Oke, polled 14 votes.

Prof Olanike Adeyemo polled 13 votes, while three of the 400 votes cast were invalid.

The election, held at the International Conference Centre of the university, was presided over by the Provost, College of Medicine, Prof. Olayinka Omigbodun.

Ekanola’s name will be forwarded to the Senate of the university for ratification.

