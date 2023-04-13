News

University Of Ilesa: Adeleke Appoints Principal Officers

…Prof Asaolu appointed Vice Chancellor

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has approved the appointment of principal officers for the University of Ilesa.

The Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye issued the letters of appointment to the principal officers, on Thursday, in his office.

The SSG who also hosted the appointees in his office charged them to uphold the virtue of professionalism and integrity which endeared them to the State Governor and which recommended them for the appointments.

Professor Taiwo Olufemi Asaolu, appointed the vice Chancellor, Mr. Funso Olawale OJO as Registrar, Dr. Mukaila Oyesegun OYEKANMI, Bursar, and Mr. Adewale Amobi OGUNSIPE as Librarian

Taiwo Asaolu is a Nigerian professor of accounting and finance. He is also a Fellow (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. He is the former Dean, of the faculty of administration, at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria.

Prof Asaolu was the Chairman of the University of Ilesa Review Committee which was set up by Governor Adeleke to address all outstanding issues for the eventual take-off of the University.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

