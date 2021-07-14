Business

University of Oxford partners FMDQ on Nigeria's start-up ecosystem

The Oxford Foundry, University of Oxford, United Kingdom, and FMDQ Private Markets Limited, a subsidiary of FMDQ Holdings Plc, Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure group, have launched a global partnership to accelerate the growth of Nigeria’s start-up ecosystem and nurture a future generation of young Nigerian leaders in entrepreneurship, through knowledge exchange and collaboration.

The partnership will support Nigeria’s future business leaders and highgrowth start-ups to access the networks and skills they need to grow and sustain their businesses, create jobs and inclusive socioeconomic growth, and facilitate the growth of Nigeria’s venture ecosystem. Critically, the partnership supports collaboration and knowledge exchange between the UK and Nigerian angel investment communities, as Nigeria’s community matures.

Ventures will be supported to develop market solutions in high-potential sectors such as technology, agriculture, green industries, and healthcare. According to Ana Bakshi, Director, Oxford Foundry: “I am sincerely pleased to launch our first global partnership with FMDQ in Nigeria. Nigeria has one of the largest number of tech start-ups in Africa, and Africa is a continent of immense entrepreneurial talent and high-growth venture potential.

“There is huge opportunity to invest in the future generation of global entrepreneurs and leaders who will come from across the continent, and this first partnership is an important step to build new relationships and learn from other entrepreneurial ecosystems. “Now more than ever, it’s vital that we share our resources, access to networks and opportunities, and work together across geographical boundaries to benefit society, create jobs and boost economies. “We want to open the Oxford Foundry up to the world, and together, support the next generation of entrepreneurs and leaders to create the purposeled impact and positive change we all need to see.”

