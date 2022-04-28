Education

UNIZIK, CRID to establish Business Schools in S’East

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Awka Comment(0)

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and the Centre for Regional and International Development (CRID) are to establish Business Schools in all the markets in the South East geopolitical zone.

The flagship of this venture would take off in the next two weeks at the Onitsha Main Market which is going to be done in conjunction with the Onitsha Chamber of Commerce.

Disclosing this at the 2022/2023 Programme on Leadership Learning and Development Unit of CRID in Awka Thursday the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Okechukwu Esimone noted that it has become necessary that millions of business men women and industrialists in the area to key into the modern ways of doing business across the world to achieve optimally.

“We at the UNIZIK Business School have designed a programme to partner with the business community in the five states of the South East and get them to interface with the international business community and this would go a long way to expose them further with their colleagues outside Nigeria and also sell their products ideas and concepts to other parts of the world.

“We have opened discussions with the Onitsha Chamber of Commerce and from there we will link up with Nnewi, Aba, Enugu, Nsukka, Abakaliki, Enugu, Owerri, Orlu and the rest of them and we are doing this in conjunction with CRID based in Kent, United Kingdom,” he said.

Also speaking on the need for international collaborations for arraignment of the UN SDGs by Amb. Rosalyn Hazelle, the representative of CRID, Mr Nicholas Aitalegbe noted that the programme should not stop at training resource persons but for them to train more.

 

Our Reporters

