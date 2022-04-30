Unizik partners CRID to float business schools in S’East

The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has teamed up with the Centre for Regional and International Development, CRID, to announce plans to set up business schools in major markets of the South East geopolitical zone. According to the two, the flagship of this venture would take off in the next two weeks at the Onitsha main market in conjunction with the Onitsha Chamber of Commerce.

Vice Chancellor of Unizik, Prof. Charles Okechukwu Esimone who disclosed this during the week noted that it has become necessary that millions of business men, women and industrialists in the area embrace modern ways of doing business across the world to achieve optimal success. “We at the UNIZIK Business School have designed a programme to partner with the business community in the five states of the South East and get them to interface with the international business community and this would go a long way to expose them further with their colleagues outside Nigeria and also sell their products ideas and concepts to other parts of the world.” Esimone said.

“We have opened discussions with the Onitsha Chamber of Commerce and from there we link up with Nnewi, Aba, Enugu, Nsukka, Abakaliki, Enugu, Owerri, Orlu and others and we are doing this in conjunction with CRID based in Kent, United Kingdom.” he said. Also speaking on the need for international collaborations for Arraignment of the UN SDGs by Amb Rosalyn Hazelle, the representative of CRID, Mr. Nicholas Aitalegbe, noted that the programme should not stop at training resource persons but for them to step down that knowledge. He observed that the developing economies can only advance better if such an opportunity is created to provide a better and more assuring future for small, medium and large scale businesses in Africa.

