News

UNIZIK, police begin manhunt for suspected robbers

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo AWKA Comment(0)

Students flee in drove

 

The authorities of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka and the Anambra Police Command have commenced a manhunt for the suspected robbers that attacked students at the off campus hostels of the institution.
Similarly students residing at the Ifite Awka hostels are leaving their hostels in droves for fear of anticipated attack on them by the robbers.
Recall that between 12.30 and 3:00 am, suspected robbers numbering about twenty had raided the hostels where scores of students were injured and over nine female students were raped.

According to the authorities  of the university the suspects who are said to be at large are being searched for adding that some major flash points have been identified as their base.
“I cannot give you details for security reasons so that we will not preempt what we are doing but the joint meeting between the University and the joint security operatives was far reaching.
“We have also discussed with the landlords of those murderbuildings housing our students and they have taken up the challenge to help us,” a staff of the institution told reporters.
While investigations are ongoing, students staying in the area are relocating to the Awka main town following apprehensions that there may be a repeat attack by the hoodlums.
Njideka Nnaka a student of the institution said: “It is most unsafe for us including the non academic community staying there because we live in fear and panic and you cannot trust the person next to you.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Pension investment in FG’s securities drops by N380bn

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

COVID-19 hinders employers’ remittances   Total assets now N10.57trn   The effect of ravaging Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on pension fund investment by Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).   The situation has seen investment in Federal Government securities drop by as much as N380 billion between January and April this year.   The total […]
News

700 NURTW members in Ogun to get FG’s COVID-19 survival fund

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

No fewer than 700 members of the National Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ogun State chapter have undergone data capturing for the Federal Government’s survival funds earmarked for transporters in the country. The Federal government had announced an intervention grant for micro-transport operators under its Survival Fund for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to […]
News

How Alpha Jet fighting Boko Haram went missing, Air Chief storms Maiduguri

Posted on Author Reporter

  Almost 24 hours after a Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet in combat operation “disappeared” in Borno State, there is still no trace of the aircraft, PRNigeria has learnt. The NAF Alpha Jet on Wednesday lost contact with radar while on an interdiction mission in support of ground troops. The loss of radar contact, it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica