UNIZIK, police begin manhunt for suspected robbers

Students flee in drove

The authorities of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka and the Anambra Police Command have commenced a manhunt for the suspected robbers that attacked students at the off campus hostels of the institution.

Similarly students residing at the Ifite Awka hostels are leaving their hostels in droves for fear of anticipated attack on them by the robbers.

Recall that between 12.30 and 3:00 am, suspected robbers numbering about twenty had raided the hostels where scores of students were injured and over nine female students were raped.

According to the authorities of the university the suspects who are said to be at large are being searched for adding that some major flash points have been identified as their base.

“I cannot give you details for security reasons so that we will not preempt what we are doing but the joint meeting between the University and the joint security operatives was far reaching.

“We have also discussed with the landlords of those murderbuildings housing our students and they have taken up the challenge to help us,” a staff of the institution told reporters.

While investigations are ongoing, students staying in the area are relocating to the Awka main town following apprehensions that there may be a repeat attack by the hoodlums.

Njideka Nnaka a student of the institution said: “It is most unsafe for us including the non academic community staying there because we live in fear and panic and you cannot trust the person next to you.

