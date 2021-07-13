Metro & Crime

UNIZIK students protest hike in fees

Academic activities were halted yesterday when students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka protested hike in tuition fees and sundry payments. The students, who chanted anti-management songs, blocked the Awka-Enugu Expressway. They also called for a reduction in the fees.

 

However, the Acting Head, Information and Public Relations, Chika Ene, had on Saturday refuted alleged increase in fees of the returning students of the institution for the 2020/2021 academic session.

 

Ene urged the students, staff and the public to dismiss the report as fake, targeted at causing unrest and destabilising the peace being enjoyed in the university. But the students, during the protest, insisted that the increment was true, alleging the university management’s connivance with the Students’ Union Government (SUG) over the increment.

 

One of the protesters, a 300 level student, who preferred anonymity, said they decided to embark on the protest because they could no longer bear the increment. “When they increased the fees to over N50,000 last year, we were asked, through the SUG, to bear with the school, promising they would revert to the initial fee of about N26,000.

 

“But to our greatest surprise, instead of asking us to pay the old fees as promised, we saw an additional amount to what we paid last year,” the student said. Addressing the students in front of the Administrative Block, the Chairman, Anambra State chapter, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Peter Onyenweife, assured the protesters that his executive would never be party to any form of increment.

