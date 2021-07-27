News

UNIZIK to construct N100m building project

The Faculty of Management Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, is set to commence a multi-million naira building project at the faculty premises in Awka.

 

Authorities of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, had concluded arrangements for the construction of an ultramodern building project for the School of Management Sciences.

 

This was in line with the policy focus of the Vice- Chancellor of the university, Prof. Charles Ikechukwu Esimone, to make the institution among the first two hundred universities in the world.

 

The N100 million stateof- the-art building complex would house ultramodern facilities with over 60 offices. The foundation stone ceremony was scheduled to take place on July 30, 2021, at the premises of the Management Sciences of the institution.

 

Equally, the event would experience the inauguration of a car wash station for the faculty. The event would shut down activities of the institution and attract prominent personalities, far and near, including the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Charles Esimone, who would perform the groundbreaking ceremony.

