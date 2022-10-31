Metro & Crime

Unknown gunmen abduct four travellers in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti Comments Off on Unknown gunmen abduct four travellers in Ekiti

Suspected kidnappers have reportedly abducted four travellers in Irele-Ekiti, Ajoni Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Ekiti State.

According to sources in the community, the victims, who were said to be heading to Ibadan, thr Oyo State capital after attending an event in Kogi State, were kidnapped around 11am on Sunday.

It was learnt that the travellers were waylaid by seven gun-weilding attackers on the road between Irele-Ekiti and OkeAko and whisked  into the forest.

Speaking, a community leader in Irele-Ekiti, Chief Kehinde Abejide, who confirmed the abductions, lamented the incessant attack by gunmen in the area, calling on the government to beef up security in the axis.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

