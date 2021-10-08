Unknown gunmen attack Enugu police station, shoot policeman

Metro & Crime

A policeman reportedly sustained bullet wounds during an attack on Aguobu Owa police station in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

What would have been a bloody attack was said to have been repelled by officers on duty who put up appreciable resistance.

An eyewitness said the gunmen stormed the station at about 9am on Friday in a black Toyota car but met stiff resistance from the officers on ground.

During an exchange of fire, a police officer sustained a bullet wound and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

A police source disclosed that many of the attackers escaped with various gunshot wounds.

When contacted, the command’s Spokesperson, ASP Daniel Ndukwe said: “Full-scale investigation has commenced to fish out the yet-to-be identified hoodlums, who operated in a black-coloured Corolla car.

“They attempted to attack Ezeagu Police Division in the morning hours of today, 08/10/2021, but were resisted by Police Operatives on duty.”

Ndukwe also said that “one Policeman who sustained gunshot injury was rushed to the hospital and is responding to treatment” and assured that “further development will be communicated.”

