Unknown gunmen attack Igboho’s residence, spray bullets on vehicles

The Soka Ibadan residence of Yoruba Nation Agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho was raided in the early hours of Thursday by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The incident reportedly occurred around 1:00am.

The media page of Igboho’s spokesperson, Mr Olayomi Koiki, in a live feed, alleged some men adorning military uniforms carried out the attack

It was observed Igboho’s vehicles, including his G-wagon, Prado Jeep, some valuable properties including furniture, and windows were destroyed.

Bullet holes were found in cars parked in the premises while blood stains were seen at the premises.

It was also alleged that some persons in the house including a close ally of Igboho identified as ‘Lady K’, were whisked away.

It was learnt Igboho was not at home during the attack while some alleged he ‘mysteriously’ disappeared.

The Oyo Police Command is yet to confirm the attack.

