Unknown gunmen kidnap Abuja Council’s ex-Vice Chairman, 15 others

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

 

Barely four days after unidentified gunmen attacked some vehicles along Pegi Community Road, Kuje, injuring many and taking about three persons hostage, the Kuje Council’s ex-Vice Chairman, Mohammed Baba, some members of the legislative arm of the Council and others were reportedly kidnapped late Saturday night.

A source very close to the Area Council said that about 15 key officers were kidnapped alongside the ex-Vice Chairman.

New Telegraph learnt that the kidnap victims were in a Coaster bus and on their way from the home of one of their associates, Yunusa Zakari who was newly appointed Secretary of Education of the Council.

It was also learnt that contact had been established with the kidnappers who are already demanding for N100 million ransom.

Some of victims according to the source include the Transport Officer, Special Assistant, Media, Head of Department (HOD), Food Services and some staff of the Area Council.

The Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), in Kuje, Mr. Isaac Aderibigbe, confirmed the incident, but was unable to mention all those who were allegedly kidnapped by the gunmen.

Aderibigbe, however, disclosed many people were taken to an unknown destination by the assailants.

