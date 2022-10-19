News Top Stories

‘Unknown gunmen’, kidnappers flee hideouts as flood ravages Anambra

Posted on

The criminal gangs, popularly reffered to as ‘unknown gunmen’, wreaking havoc in Anambra State, have reportedly fled their hideouts to escape the ravaging flood in parts of the state.

Ogbaru, Ihiala, Ayamelum, Anambra East, Anambra West, Awka North and Ekwusigo council areas are the worst hit as many have been declared missing and others rendered homeless after their communities were swept away by the  flood. Since the flood began to destroy communities two weeks ago, there has not been any report about the activities of the gunmen.

 

Also, there have also not been any reports of clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers. A member of the Anambra Vigilant Services, Simon Ibeabuchi said that most of the camps used by the unknown gunmen to harbour kidnap victims had been submerged in flood. He also confirmed that the shrines and grooves used for oath-taking by the hoodlums had been washed away by the flood in the Ihiala, Ogbaru and Ekwusigo council areas.

 

“The flood has shown that those things are made beliefs to cow their victims and make those they were recruiting to be afraid. “But since the flood came those things have been washed away and those criminals have left those places because their ‘juju’ cannot save them from the flood disaster,” Ibeabuchi said.

 

In Anambra North where herdsmen have been reportedly kidnapping travellers and killing farmers the flood has reportedly forced them out of their hiding places. In the Ayamelum Local Government Area, where a series of abductions had  taken place, the flood has taken over 80 percent of the area, forcing the herdsmen there to flee with their cattle.

 

Michael Chukwura, a native of Ifite Ogwari, who relocated his family before the flood, recalled how about eight cows drowned in the Ezu River confluence with the Omabala River in the council.

 

He said: “As flood started coming and linking the Ezu River from Amansea in the Awka North Local Government Area, two herdsmen moving with their cattle suddenly started shouting. I think they were calling for help because they could not swim and save their cattle.

 

The cows were eight or 10. “So when I saw what  happened on that day it became clear to me that this year’s flooding would be something else so I quickly moved my family out of the village with enough food and other materials that can sustain us for at least two weeks.”

 

In Ossamala and Umunankwo communities where herdsmen have been at war with the natives, reports have it that the herders fled the area in good time to avert being affected by the flood.

 

The President General of the Akili Ogidi community in Ogbaru Chukwusa Michael said: “We are no longer talking about them (herdsmen) but the flooding and it is more dangerous than the herdsmen.”

 

