Unknown gunmen kill 3 policemen in Anambra

…as son of dead monarch alleges threat to life

One week after the new Commissioner of Police took over office in Anambra state three police men were on Sunday morning killed by unknown gunmen in Awada Onitsha.

An eyewitness told reporters in Onitsha that the gunmen came on a Toyota Sienna drove straight to the police checkpoint and opened fire on the policemen on duty at the roundabout in Ukaegbu Street in Ezeiweka.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said he is yet to get full details of what happened promising to speak after being briefed.

Similarly Prince Chinedu Edozieuno, first son of Igwe Alex Edozieuno, former traditional ruler of Mkpunando in Anambra East Local Council Area, who was assassinated by unknown persons last week, has alleged that he is being trailed and has been receiving threat calls from anonymous persons.

Igwe Edozieuno was the traditional ruler of Mkpunando but was dethroned alongside 12 others who accompanied oil magnet Prince Arthur Eze to the Presidency last year.

He was killed on September 10, 2021 after Ezu River Bridge along Onitsha-Otuocha-Adani Road while returning from a visit.

