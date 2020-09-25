Metro & Crime

Unknown gunmen kill 5 persons in Plateau

Unknown gunmen on Thursday night attacked K-Vom (Gwol) village and killed five persons in Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State
Our correspondent gathered from the villagers that the attackers descended from nearby hills shooting around 10pm on Thursday.
Plateau State Police Commissioner, CP Edward Egbuka, who visited the scene on Friday, confirmed that the attack was carried out yet to be identified gunmen in K-Vom community.
“The situation is under control now, but this is a set back to the peace we have been trying with all stakeholders and other security agencies to manage in Plateau State.
“The Police have an idea of the cause of the attack, we had series of meetings in the community for the past six weeks over isolated incident of killings,” he said.
The Police Commissioner assured the citizens of the state that they will go after the perpetrators and sponsors of the attack in order to arrest them.
Member Representing Jos South constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly Hon. Dalyop Fom, who was on ground to calm the community, condemned the attack and decribed it as barbaric and urged security agencies to search for the perpetrators of the evil act.
He urged his constituents to remain calm as measures will be taken to ensure justice is done.

