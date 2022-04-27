Metro & Crime

Unknown gunmen kill APC chieftain in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC),  Sunday Frank Oputu was on Wednesday morning alledged shot dead by unknown gunmen.

He was said to have been shot at his Bay-Bridge, residence in  Yenagoa through his window while asleep.

Sunday Frank-Oputu was, however, said to be involved in some  litigation across the political space of his party, the APC, and his community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

However, a statement released by the Bayelsa Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat re-assured members of the public on the command’s resolved at ensuring the culprits are arrested and brought to book.

Confirming the incident, the statement read: “On 26 April 2022, at about 2300 hours, gunmen scaled the fence and gained access to the residence of Frank Oputu located at No. 1 Jonah Road Bay- Bridge, Kpansia, fired several shots at the Honourable through the window of his bedroom and fatally injured him.

“The injured victim was rushed to Federal Medical Center, Yenagoa, where he was confirmed dead.The corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.”

 

Reporter

