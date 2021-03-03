Unknown gunmen kill ex-corps member in Benue community

*Agatu LG Chair condemns killing

Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday reportedly killed a 20-year old ex-corps member in Otukpo Local Fovernment Area of Benue State.

The girl, who was identified as Mary Ali, hailed from Usha in Agatu Local Government Area of the state.

According to an eye witness, who pleaded anonymity: “Mary gruesomely murdered in cold-blood this morning while on her way to her shop where she was selling food at Ochito-Gana area of Otukpo.”

New Telegraph learnt that the lady was said to have gotten married a few weeks ago shortly after her mandatory NYSC programme.

The reason for her gruesome murder was still unknown as at the time of filing this report, but most people were of the opinion that it could be as a result of her booming business which did not go down well with her traducers.

Chairman of Agatu Local Government, Hon. Adoyi Suleiman has condemed the unfortunate killing describing it as babarric, unwarranted and uncalled for.

