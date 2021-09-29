News

Unknown gunmen kill late Dora Akunyili's husband, Dr. Chike Akunyili

Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband to late former Information Minister, Prof. Dora Akunyili, has been reportedly murdered by gunmen.

It was learnt he was killed at Umuoji in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State on Tuesday evening.

Though details of the incident are still sketchy, a source close to the family said the deceased was still at the University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA) where the late Dora was honoured some hours before he was killed.

The source, who was shattered by the murder, said: “God, pls render the devil and his agents powerless and useless.

“I was with this man yesterday same yesterday at Sharon Hall, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha. It was an occasion of University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA), Onitsha branch event where they honoured late Dora Akunyili.

“He spoke glowingly about Dora and made a donation of 500k to the association. He was there with his son ,Obum now working with Anambra State Government.

“We saw them off to the car and it was emotional when Obum hugged him tight as both of them separated to join their respective vehicles.

“Obum was in a white Hilux while the man was in a big Jeep (I think Prado). God have mercy!”

*Courtesy: barristerng.com

