Unknown gunmen kill poultry farmer in Ekiti

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

Tragedy struck Thursday at Ago-Aduloju, a suburb of Ado Ekiti, the capital city of Ekiti State, when unknown gunmen reportedly  besieged the area and murdered a poultry farmer

Eye witnesses explained that: “The farmer had completed work on his  farm and had just entered his vehicle when the assailants, who were already waiting for him, suddenly emerged and launched an attack, shot the farmer on the head and ran away.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident, said: “A distress call was received  being 09/03/2022 at about 18:30hrs by Odo Ado division that a man was shot by two unidentified gunmen right in front of his poultry farm at Ago Adeloju area.

”A team of police personnel moved to the scene where the victim was met in a pool of blood.

“He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.”

The PPRO assured proper Investigation to fish out the killers and bring them to justice.

 

