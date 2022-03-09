Metro & Crime

Unknown gunmen kill security officer in Ogun

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

Unknown gunmen have shot dead an operative of the Ogun State government-owned security outfit, known as the ‘So-Safe Corps’.

New Telegraph learnt that, the deceased, Jimi Ogunjimi was shot dead while on patrol with his colleagues at Areke in Sagamu area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the So-Safe Corps, Moruf Yusuf, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Wednesday.

According to him, Ogunjimi was shot dead in the early hours of Wednesday at Areke, where he and five others were deployed to curb the heinous activities of some gunmen terrorizing the highways in Remo axis, while also hibernating within the town.

Yusuf said: “The gallant officers of the Corps visited Areke Community in Sagamu because one of these gunmen’s hideouts is located in the community, which happens to be a hotel.

“A few minutes after the officers got to the community at about 0130hrs, a white Hilux pick-up with no registration number was sighted. Immediately it approached the officers, it was asked to stop, but it zoomed off.

“The team leader, ASC Ogunjimi, together with Kazeem Akodu Elewedu, codedly tailed the vehicle, but the driver and his gang felt the officers may want to foil their operation and they turned back in front of Walex Hotel, Areke to open fire on our men.

“The officers were heavily sprayed with bullets from the Hilux vehicle. Bullets from the gunshots left officer Jimi Ogunjimi dead and the gunmen escaped in their Hillux. Efforts are ongoing to identify the gunmen.”

Yusuf hinted that the matter was reported to the DPO of Ewuoliwo Division by residents of the community, who he said: “Sent his men to visit the scene of the incident.”

Ogunjimi, who was, until his death, the Areke Post Officer, is survived by an aged parent, his wife and a male child.

 

