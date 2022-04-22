‘Unknown Gunmen’ release video, say no election in Igbo land until Nnamdi Kanu released

*Warn politicians, electoral officials

‘Unknown gunmen’ terrorising major parts of Nigeria’s southeast region have called for the immediate release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu is being held by the Department of State Services (DSS) at its headquarters in Abuja, after the Federal Government repatriated him from Kenya in June 2021, an action his lawyers termed “illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional extradition”.

He is standing trial on charges bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism before the court.

In a 2 minutes 55 seconds clip shot in a forest, a member of the group said there will not be an election in the region if the government fails to release Kanu.

“We the unknown gunmen in Biafraland have come to make our position known to the public. We are here to protect our fatherland by all means. We don’t have any sponsor. And we are not planning to have,” the voice says.

“We are not under the command of Simon Ekpa, DOS or Uwazuruike. Any government giving any of these people money is wasting their time. Only the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu can calm us down. Monday sit-at-home is sacrosanct. Nothing can stop it apart from the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“There shall be no election, and anybody that attempts any election matter will die. And for the INEC people, what will happen to you when we get you, only God knows, no more posters, political posters in Biafra land, if you try us, you campaigning, fire will burn you, fake Biafra media, you think you can post rubbish, we the unknown gunmen have endured enough from you. We shall no longer tolerate any rubbish.”

