Unknown persons machete farmer to death in Ondo

The lifeless body of a farmer who is suspected to have been hacked to death by unknown persons has been discovered on a farm in Ondo State. The incident which occurred in Ajowa-Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state created panic in the community following the discovery of an injured cow beside the deceased farmer.

The body of the farmer was found in the farm by a team of policemen at the forest near the Ajowa farm settlement in the community. With the mannered at which the farmer was killed, it was suspected that the situation might be a case of a confrontation between the deceased and herders whose cow was also injured at the farm. Confirming the incident, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, for Okeagbe-Akoko, SP Unnah Paulinus stated that the corpse of the farmer was found from a distant forest in Ajowa area.

Our Reporters

