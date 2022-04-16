Travel & Tourism

Unlawful detention, maltreatment, extortion of N50, 000 from tour operators by policemen

…Lagos PPRO to the rescue

My remote encounter with the Nigeria Police Force and their wiles extended to the night of April 5 when I received a phone call about 8pm or thereabouts from one of our young tour operators, who was part of the best of Lagos Fam tour. He was arrested and detained alongside one of his friends, who also is a tour operator, at Ago Palace Way Police Station, Lagos. One worked the phone throughout the night, making calls to a number of people within the tourism circle and government, including the Divisional Police Officer of the station who claimed ignorance of the incident, to have them released but to no avail.

It wasn’t until they paid N50, 000 through a proxy, a lady friend of theirs, to one C. O. Okafor, the crime officer and IPO in charge of their case before they were released shortly before midnight. They were arrested on a trumped up charge by one Mr. Samad, who said someone who was blackmailing him was sighted in one of the tours organised by one of the tour operators. Investigation carried out by Okafor and his team showed that there was no link between them and the blackmailer yet they were arrested, detained and maltreated for over seven hours until N50, 000 was paid for their release.

Thankfully, the PPRO of Lagos Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, had intervened in the matter as it was brought to his attention and made Okafor to refund the N50, 000 after investigation into the matter by him. This is commendable development and it is hoped that police authorities will continue to treat with dispatch proven cases of misdemeanors by rank and file so as to restore the dignity of the force and people’s confidence.

 

