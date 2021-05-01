Unless insecurity is addressed, 2023 election is dicey –Afenifere Sec Gen, Arogbofa

With the 70 years of existence, the pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has been championing the cause of the Yoruba people and Nigerians at large. In this interview, the Secretary-General of the organisation, Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa, speaks with ADEWALE MOMOH on the its continuing quest for federalism and restructuring as well as the highs and lows of Afenifere in the last 70 years.

Afenifere is 70 years. How’s the journey been so far?

Afenifere is a little bit above 70 years, running to 71 years. The first meeting to bring Afenifere members together actually took the form of Action Group. They met on March 26, 1950, in Ibadan at the request of Chief Obafemi Awolowo. He invited about 60 people but only seven turned up. Amongst whom were, S.T Oredein, Chief Shonibare and five others. Thereafter, six or seven meetings were held in between, and it was not until the third meeting for example that a stalwart like Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin attended on invitation from Chief Awolowo. Why was it so? Why were meetings held in secrets? The simple reason was that Chief Obafemi Awolowo did not want Zik to kill the Action Group with his press control in Nigeria, and even up to Ghana then. So, he had to plan very carefully before coming out. Before Action Group was finally launched, there were nine meetings. During the sixth meeting, Baba Awolowo almost called it quits because of poor attendance. But by this time, he had got Chief Ajasin strongly behind him. So, it was Baba Ajasin who encouraged him to go ahead. And that was why during that sixth meeting, Chief Awolowo had to tell Chief Ajasin to preside because that was his meeting, and thereafter, things started coming up, until a year after, precisely, March 28, 1951 when the formal inauguration took place in Owo for about three days, as a mark of respect for the role played by Chief Ajasin.

There’s been misconception, misrepresentation about Afenifere. What would you say the Group connotes?

There have a lot of controversies, misrepresentations and misconceptions, no doubt. Not very many people understood umbilical cord between Action Group and Afenifere or what one can refer to as a symbiotic relationship between the two. Afenifere connotes about three identifiable philosophies. The first is Afenifere as a generic term (Afenifere – Love me, I love you; A group of people who show interest in one another, who love one another). Another philosophy of Afenifere is Afenifere as a political slogan. When we say for parties founded by Awolowo family, for example, when we say Afenifere, we say ‘ire owo, Afenifere, ire omo’. The third philosophy is one of political or socio-political organisation, like Action Group (AG), UPN, SDP, AD and PAC. And for each of these political parties,people relate them with Afenifere. But for the socio-political organisation which we’re celebrating and of which I’m the Secretary General, what we have is just Afenifere. So, we’ve Afenifere from three different perspectives.

One of the misconceptions about Afenifere is that the young look at the group as being operated as a secret cult. What is your take on this?

Everybody has a right to think in his own way but we do know that Afenifere conducts its activities openly in broad daylight and invites people to its meetings, for example, gentlemen of the press. And I do know too that some of us do not belong to any secret society. I’m not for example. The youth who may think in that way or anybody who may think in that way may be saying so because once Afenifere takes a decision, it becomes binding. And until they find out there is something faulty about it, they don’t go back, they are always united in their actions. So, if people feel that by behaving in that way, they belong to a special group or people who have their own minds for belonging to a secret cult, no. If it were a secret organisation, things would have been worse.

Looking at Afenifere, you said it was built on Awolowo’s philosophy and ideology. Are the philosophy and ideology still in existence because some of your members, old members, have left the fold. Would you say they have derailed from Awolowo’s philosophy and ideology?

Well, in a family like Afenifere which is socio-political, it’s not always that you have everybody within the same setup. A few could decide for one reason or the other to say no, let’s set up our own group. Others could say, well, for this and that reason, let’s organise a parallel organisation. And if they do that, the main body, Afenifere, has never raised eyebrow because you’re free to move out. You’re not bound to stay; you can decide to opt out. And there have been groups like that, that have opted out. Take for example, the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Yoruba Unity Forum (YUF), and of course, the Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG). They opted out and formed their own organisations. They appointed their leaders and things like that. Since they were not able to stay within, they decided to stay out and we don’t have any problem with them, but we’re hopeful that one day some of them will come back.

There’s the perception that Afenifere is too rigid. What is your take on this?

As for being too rigid, yes we can be rigid if our philosophy can’t be faulted. You can’t fault our philosophy, our principle of good intentions. We stick to our philosophy. For example, we believe in true federalism. So, until the end of the world we’ll be singing that song. We also believe in restructuring. Until anything comes that is better, we’ll stick to this point. If they say we’re rigid, yes we’re rigid. You can’t fault what we believe in, and what we believe in is the right thing, just determination and strength of character. Not people who will be here today, tomorrow there and will change camps and things like that because one thing or the other. We believe strongly in our philosophy because we’ve fought about it. The advantages they’ll bring to the people and things like that. So, until we’re faulted, we’ll stick to our principles

70 Years of afenifere, yet Yorubas are not speaking with one voice; they have not been treated fairly…

Do you think Afenifere has done much for this race? Thank you for that question. The Yoruba race is a beautiful race, very sophisticated, very enlightened. You can’t take the Yoruba people for a ride. You just can’t lead them by the nose. They’ve different opinions on issues and so, we don’t expect such a people to be just in one common pool, it’s difficult. We’re very intelligent. Even, when Chief Awolowo was around, the election he contested which made him the Premier of Western Region, I’m not sure he had more that 50 percent of the populace on his side, yet he won because of his own programmes, his philosophy and things like that. So, we don’t expect everybody in the land to be ‘ follow follow’ because of the socio and economic problems in this country, and because of our own intelligence and ability not to be held down unnecessarily. Despite the problems we have as a race, and these are problems of intelligent people, trying to outwit one another, Afenifere has been able to provide effective leadership, not only to the Yoruba but also to Nigeria. And this is despite that the fact that we don’t control the greatest percentage of the populace. Take for example, a few years ago you’ll recollect when this problem of marginalisation was becoming too oppressive, Afenifere led and brought the Yoruba leaders together in Ibadan. All the other Yoruba socio- cultural groups were there. We extended the invitation beyond the Yoruba circle, the Ohaneze was there and some other groups, so we’re offering effective leadership.

What’s the connection between Afenifere and other groups in the country, the likes of Arewa and Ohanaeze? Also, what has been the impact of Afenifere in Nigerian politics?

Afenifere is socio-political. Ohanaeze, Arewa are socio-cultural. That makes the difference. We talk politics when the need arises. We accept it as our own philosophy. The other two, they don’t come out. They’re more concerned about their socio-cultural activities. And when there are crises, occasionally, those who see things from the same point of view can come together. Afenifere and Ohanaeze on the issue of marginalization came together, socially and politically as well. Essentially, all thes groups after Afenifere were founded to defend the interest of the people in their geopolitical zones. As for the impact of Afenifere on Nigerian polity, I’d like to say that we have a lot to say in this regard. For example, the welfarist policy of Afenifere on free education, free healthcare, gainful employment and integrated rural development, indeed, what the founder himself referred to as life more abundant to the people. This has transformed the lives of Nigerians and has continued to be a reference point and benchmark for performance, for governments whether at local, state or federal level in Nigeria. Along with this welfarist philosophy is the political philosophy of true federalism as best option for a heterogeneous society like Nigeria. Thirdly, Afenifere as watchdog and conscience of the nation as demonstrated in the actions and addresses of our leaders and communique of meetings down the years. For example, the effect of Papa Awolowo’s short but pungent dismissal of a census that took place sometime in the past which he described as barren exercise. Or Papa Adesanya’s damning condemnation of Yoruba crawlers in a Federal Government where they’re playing a second fiddle. And of course, a recent world press conference, address by Chief Reuben Fasoranti entitled ‘Nigeria Heading for the Cliff’. Again, any government founded on Afenifere philosophy has always provided good administration and kept to its welfare policies.

Most people in Yoruba land have been calling for a Yoruba nation and it’s become a controversial issue among the Yoruba. What is the position of Afenifere on this?

Afenifere sees itself as the father of the Yoruba groups and also sees itself and behave like that and as the conscience of the nation. These two have to be blended. We’ve been talking about restructuring this country. It’s not just a new thing. Baba Awolowo said it and ever since, it has become a singsong, restructuring the country to gain true federalism. We believe that if this country is restructured our problems will be solved. Afenifere is still on restructuring As to secessionist tendencies, we’re being cautious because of the outcome of secession. We’re being very cautious. But for restructuring, that is what we fully support. But if there are those calling for secession, it maybe because of their recent experiences which are not good. Look at what is happening all over the country and especially, down South: kidnappings, raping, killings, herdsmen atrocities as well as insecurity of lives and property. It appears as if the Federal Government is becoming powerless and our people are being denied a lot of things. If the younger ones see things from this angle and they see themselves being driven away from their lands or being harassed from their lands or the Fulani herdsmen want to take away their lands by force, they’ve a right to seek redress. And I think all these things are now pushing the younger ones to talk of secession. In Afenifere, from what we called selfdetermination, Yorubas have suffered a lot within the recent past. but we are of the opinion that restructuring will be the better thing for us than secession.

The report of the 2014 CONFAB is still on the table of the president which has not been attended to. Some are of the opinion that if the president doesn’t want that report, so he should organize his own constitutional conference. If he decides to do that will Afenifere participate?

Well, some of us don’t feel well need that because all we need to make this country work is already in the 2014 CONFAB report. What are the problems facing us in the country? Insecurity of lives and property. Ways of addressing them are there. Like for example, the need for state police, we said it there. They will talk of unemployment and in that report, there is solution for the issue of unemployment. Another problem we’re facing is lack of development. We made a provision that let every state develop what it has. Apart from giving a competitive orientation, it will make every state to be more responsible to its citizens because as a member of the CONFAB, we were well briefed of the fact that every state has enough mineral deposits to make everybody in the state happy, but this is not being done. We’ve held so many CONFAB, many meetings to do this kind of thing and if there is the need for any CONFAB or whatever, let the presidency bring together all these reports and harmonise them. That will solve the problem. It’s unfortunate that present government started on a false note of not having the strength of character and courage to look into the 2014 CONFAB report instead of trying once in a while to take a peek into it as seen in the fire brigade action. I think it’s most unfortunate. The theory of continuity of governance is being breached. It must be about continuity. Whatever lapses that might have been contained in that report shall be separated and those things that are good for the country should have been implemented. After all, it’s not foreigners that sat for that period; it’s us Nigerians, brought together from different parts.

In the next two years, there will be another round of elections and very soon some gladiators will be coming up to contest the election. Are you still on the position that whoever support and implement the CONFAB report would be supported by you?

As for 2023, things are still dicey. Afenifere is of the opinion that until two things are put in place one might find it difficult to stake out his neck. Restructuring is one of them. Look at the issue of terrorism, killings, attempts by some groups to drive others away from their possessions and things like that. Look at the constitution that is faulty and foisted on us by the military. All these are problems. Life insecurity, property insecurity, unless all these things are addressed, how can you have a successful election? These are our anxieties about 2023. So, we want a situation where some of these things are addressed, so that whenever we are going to have an election, you and I will be safe and alive. With the way things are going, unless some drastic measures are adopted, who knows who will be alive in 2023. So let us see how much of the problems now we can clear before we go into 2023. Yes, people are on the field talking about 2023, but they should please also address the issues on the ground. So that is the way Afenifere looks at it.

You’ve signified your intention to step down as the Secretary General of Afenifere. How has it been in the last 10 years as secretary of the group?

It has not been easy. But I thank God. I took over in a domestic crisis but I was able to pull the association out of the instability it was going to create by being brought in as Secretary General. This was 2011. I was able to mobilise the few members I inherited. Now it is a multitude, despite very many problems. For instance, we now run state branches effectively which was not so back then. Afenifere consists of all manner of characters – politicians, local and national leaders in their rights – coming from different backgrounds but meeting on the Afenifere platform. It also consists of different sexes, ages and religious backgrounds. The fact that the membership is daily increasing is a pointer to my effective management and harmonising all these differences. Again, very many members must have been able to learn from what they refer to as my level headedness, approach and the way I handled issues when they were at breaking points. I served the leaders to the best of my ability but I had to serve the association better. Serving the leader with the best of my ability but serving the association better for continuity. And of course, mine is a peaceful and smooth handover of power, no rancour, no acrimony, no altercations despite dealing with human beings, different characters, different orientations. It’s been a period of 10 years of brain tasking all the time because of what we stood for in this country, the conscience of the nation. And of course as the Secretary, the live wire of any organization, there were problems but because of skillful management we were able to overcome all these problems.

Afenifere is celebrating 70 years of existence. What is there to celebrate?

We are celebrating maturity and old age. We’ve gone to that level. We’re celebrating it. We’re also celebrating the group’s ability to continue to offer leadership to the Yoruba people and simultaneously celebrating the group’s ability to offer quality opinion and leadership traits. We are also celebrating the respect the nation has for Afenifere. The nation has respect for us. Any time we speak, they listen, so we’re celebrating this. We’re also celebrating our ability to stick to philosophy and ideology despite apparently insurmountable problems. In particular, we are celebrating quality leadership Afenifere has been providing for this nation from time of Awolowo to Ajasin, to Adesanya and to Fasoranti. So, all this things we’re celebrating.

Like this: Like Loading...