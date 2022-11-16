Unlikely that Poland missile fired from Russia – Biden

Two people have been killed in Poland after missiles landed near the Ukrainian border, reports say.

However, US President Joe Biden says it is “unlikely” that the missile was fired from Russia

Russia’s defence ministry denies it was behind the blast and says it is a “deliberate provocation aimed at escalation”.

Polish President Andrzej Duda also said there is no “conclusive evidence” as to who launched the missile.

In Bali, world leaders have gathered on the side lines of the G20 summit to discuss the situation.

Russia launched one of its biggest barrages of missiles against Ukraine on Tuesday.

The capital Kyiv was among the cities hit, with officials saying at least one person was found dead.

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky says Tuesday’s missile attacks by Russia on Ukraine were Moscow’s message that it has no interest in ending the war.

In his nightly address, Zelensky said a total of 90 missiles were launched, damaging energy infrastructure, as well as businesses and residential buildings.

“And when did it happen? As soon as the first day of the G20 summit ended in Indonesia,” he said, later referring to the event as “G19”, a pointed snub of Moscow.

“Russia is told about peace, but it fires missiles in response. It is told about the global crises that Russia caused, and it launches Iranian drones in response. It is offered ten points to end the war, and it fires ten missiles per each point about peace.”

Zelensky said the attacks had led to blackouts across the country, including in Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv and Zhytomyr regions.

“This is the answer of Russia to Indonesia, India, China and all other countries that talked about the need to end the war. Russia is telling the world that it wants to continue. Now it is time for the world to answer,” he said.

Zelensky added that more than 70 missiles and 10 combat drones had been shot down, thanking “all partners who help protect the sky”.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had been in Bali as his country’s representative at the G20 but left the gathering early on Tuesday evening before the Russian bombardment.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...