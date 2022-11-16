News

Unlikely that Poland missile fired from Russia – Biden

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Two people have been killed in Poland after missiles landed near the Ukrainian border, reports say.

However, US President Joe Biden says it is “unlikely” that the missile was fired from Russia

Russia’s defence ministry denies it was behind the blast and says it is a “deliberate provocation aimed at escalation”.

Polish President Andrzej Duda also said there is no “conclusive evidence” as to who launched the missile.

In Bali, world leaders have gathered on the side lines of the G20 summit to discuss the situation.

Russia launched one of its biggest barrages of missiles against Ukraine on Tuesday.

The capital Kyiv was among the cities hit, with officials saying at least one person was found dead.

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky says Tuesday’s missile attacks by Russia on Ukraine were Moscow’s message that it has no interest in ending the war.

In his nightly address, Zelensky said a total of 90 missiles were launched, damaging energy infrastructure, as well as businesses and residential buildings.

“And when did it happen? As soon as the first day of the G20 summit ended in Indonesia,” he said, later referring to the event as “G19”, a pointed snub of Moscow.

“Russia is told about peace, but it fires missiles in response. It is told about the global crises that Russia caused, and it launches Iranian drones in response. It is offered ten points to end the war, and it fires ten missiles per each point about peace.”

Zelensky said the attacks had led to blackouts across the country, including in Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv and Zhytomyr regions.

“This is the answer of Russia to Indonesia, India, China and all other countries that talked about the need to end the war. Russia is telling the world that it wants to continue. Now it is time for the world to answer,” he said.

Zelensky added that more than 70 missiles and 10 combat drones had been shot down, thanking “all partners who help protect the sky”.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had been in Bali as his country’s representative at the G20 but left the gathering early on Tuesday evening before the Russian bombardment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FG allays post-COVID-19 food crisis fears

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, has stressed the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that the country does not experience food crisis post-COVID 19 . He stated this in his keynote addressat the1st internationalpotatovaluechains and other root crops expo in Jos. According to him, the ministry took some measures […]
News

Coalition of Pro-Biafra groups throw weight behind Igbo presidency

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The Coalition of the Pro Biafra Organisations across the old Eastern Region said it has resolved to support the clamour for the Nigeria Presidency of Igbo extraction in 2023. The coalition said it decided to support the Igbo presidency project irrespective of the divide between South-East and South-South. It added that such divide does not […]
News Top Stories

FG rejects World Bank’s survey on Nigeria’s power situation

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…queries data released by lenders   The Federal Government has rejected a survey conducted by the World Bank, questioning claims in the survey that 78 per cent of power  emconsumers in Nigeria get less than 12 hours of daily supply of electricity.   The government, which said this in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica