Business

Unlimint launches BaaS API solution

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

Global fintech, Unlimint, has launched its Backend as a Service (BaaS) product and Unlimint Banking and Cards (UBC), a one-stop payment account and card issuing and processing solution. According to the firm, the new offering allows companies globally to launch and embed digital payment products for their customers based in the EEA, UK and LATAM.

The Managing Director, BaaS at Unlimint, Jovi Overo, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our innovative new solution UBC, Banking as a Service API Platform. With UBC’s powerful, real-time, cloud-based platform, businesses get a complete toolkit that gives them the flexibility and control they need to build new financial products quickly and efficiently. “Companies can retain their global, high-value customers and expand their services into Europe, the UK, and LATAM, providing market-leading digital payment capabilities that place them ahead of competitors. We will continue to implement new trends into our solution to offer a truly innovative global BaaS offering.”

He explained: “Unlimint is an award-winning global fintech offering advanced payment capabilities through an evolving financial interface to startups and businesses across the globe, operating from five continents. “Unlimint Banking and Cards (UBC) is a flexible, white-label solution with software and licenses for a boutique approach. It enables clients to customise and embed payment solutions directly into their own platforms without the need to build complicated payment systems, overcome regulatory obstacles or manage the complexities and difficulties of payment network membership.

“The BaaS product also offers crypto to fiat conversion and over 150 APIs that enable clients to customise all elements of their programme. In addition to this, UBC provides businesses globally the ability to accelerate their geographic footprints in existing and new market verticals in Europe, UK, and LATAM. High-growth markets, like next-generation banking, and fintechs can unlock borderless accounts and payments with UBC’s physical and virtual debit card API solutions. UBC provides an end-to-end offering that can seamlessly integrate banking and payment services via a single account: BaaS, corporate accounts, acquiring, and crypto, all under one roof.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

BIS’ Innovation Hub to focus on CBDCs, others this year

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has said that its Innovation Hub will this year launch new projects into Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), next generation payments systems and Decentralised Finance (DeFi), as well as expanding its portfolio of explorations seeking to develop new technological public goods for central banks. In a press release issued […]
Business

Nami: Stamp Duty on tenancy not an excuse to increase rents

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Executive Chairman of FIRS, Muhammad Nami, in a recent telephone interview with NigeriaInfo (95.1FM), said without revenue from taxes, government would be unable to fund programmes and activities, while also clarifying the agency’s position on Stamp Duty. Excerpts:   How has your time on the job been since assumption of office?   Well, so […]
Business

FG to boost economy with 179,000TEUs dry ports

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Eight dry ports with a combined capacity of 179,000 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUS) approved by the Federal Government will soon be completed and put to use as government intensifies to diversify Nigeria’s economy. The approved dry ports are located at Ibadan in Oyo State; Isiala Ngwa in Abia State; Jos Heipang, Plateau State; Bichi Village,Bauchi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica