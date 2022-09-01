Unlimint launches BaaS API solution

Global fintech, Unlimint, has launched its Backend as a Service (BaaS) product and Unlimint Banking and Cards (UBC), a one-stop payment account and card issuing and processing solution. According to the firm, the new offering allows companies globally to launch and embed digital payment products for their customers based in the EEA, UK and LATAM.

The Managing Director, BaaS at Unlimint, Jovi Overo, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our innovative new solution UBC, Banking as a Service API Platform. With UBC’s powerful, real-time, cloud-based platform, businesses get a complete toolkit that gives them the flexibility and control they need to build new financial products quickly and efficiently. “Companies can retain their global, high-value customers and expand their services into Europe, the UK, and LATAM, providing market-leading digital payment capabilities that place them ahead of competitors. We will continue to implement new trends into our solution to offer a truly innovative global BaaS offering.”

He explained: “Unlimint is an award-winning global fintech offering advanced payment capabilities through an evolving financial interface to startups and businesses across the globe, operating from five continents. “Unlimint Banking and Cards (UBC) is a flexible, white-label solution with software and licenses for a boutique approach. It enables clients to customise and embed payment solutions directly into their own platforms without the need to build complicated payment systems, overcome regulatory obstacles or manage the complexities and difficulties of payment network membership.

“The BaaS product also offers crypto to fiat conversion and over 150 APIs that enable clients to customise all elements of their programme. In addition to this, UBC provides businesses globally the ability to accelerate their geographic footprints in existing and new market verticals in Europe, UK, and LATAM. High-growth markets, like next-generation banking, and fintechs can unlock borderless accounts and payments with UBC’s physical and virtual debit card API solutions. UBC provides an end-to-end offering that can seamlessly integrate banking and payment services via a single account: BaaS, corporate accounts, acquiring, and crypto, all under one roof.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...