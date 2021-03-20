Unlocking secrets to being indispensable as single lady

Let me start this review with a quote by Mandy Hale, author of ‘The Single Woman: Life, Love, and a Dash of Sass’. She says: “Single is no longer a lack of options – but a choice. A choice to refuse to let your life be defined by your relationship status but to live every day happily and let your ever after work itself out.”

In an increasingly complex and fast-changing world, being a single lady can be as challenging and complex, especially “in a world that is accustomed to settling with anything just to say they have something.” Thus Tolulope Okiemute’s book, ‘Common Sense for Single Ladies’, is no doubt timely and instructive.

A graduate of Computer Science, Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu, she is an inspirer, motivator, and entrepreneur, and the author of The Priceless Journal. Significantly, is that she loves to mentor and inspire Christians using biblical principles and standards to find answers to life’s difficult questions and challenges.

This is what she brings to bear on this priceless, must-read book, ‘Common Sense for Single Ladies’. As Barbara Kimble, writer and editor, notes in the Foreword, in Common Sense for Single Ladies’, Okiemute. “Common Sense for Single Ladies is a book that will make you smile, laugh, cry a few tears, and be encouraged.

It will strengthen and soften you; it will draw you closer to God and His amazing plan for your life. And it will help to appreciate all that you have to offer to the world and other people, including a husband if you choose to marry,” notes Kimble, stressing that “for any woman who is either contemplating marriage or already married, the principles Tolulope powerfully presents will inspire you to do all you all you can to make your life meaningful, satisfying, and productive. ‘Common Sense for Single Ladies is divided into two parts comprising six chapters. There are, of course, Foreword and Introduction, as well as a Final Word.

While Part I which is on Personal Development Of The Lady, has four chapters, namely: Chapter One – Have You Met a Lady, Chapter Two – The Objectified Woman, Chapter Three – Seven Ways to Attract a Good Man, and Chapter Four – Single, Content, and Complete; Part II, which focuses on Relationship Development, comprises: Chapter Five – Dating and Boundaries, and Chapter Six – Complementary Dating. Part I – Personal Development Of The Lady opens with Chapter One – Have You Met a Lady.

In this chapter, the author outlines the attributes of a lady. According to her, a lady is a grown female who is well – behaved, intelligent, and has excellent manners. She carries herself with dignity and self-respect, just as she respects others; she is not the woman people see as an uncultured breed. And, being a lady, she notes, is not all about living a superficial lifestyle; it is about being a “Woman of Substance”, and that a lady is called a woman of substance because she “has filled the void in her life with the presence of God. She nourishes the spirit of God dwelling in her with healthy thoughts.

In Chapter Two, titled ‘The Objectified Woman”, explains why every lady is special. She reminds the lady that God made her special and that He (God) wants to maintain that status. However, this special status “remains in place only as long as you maintain it. See and treat yourself as a rare gem worthy of dignity. She admonishes ladies not to sell themselves short to men. The focus of Chapter Three is ways to attract a good man. Here she lists seven of such ways. She notes that while it is true that a faithful man is hard to find (Proverbs 20”6), so is a good woman (Proverbs 31:10).

“You do not accord yourself respect by being available for men to play with. If you are a good lady, attracting a good man should not be so much of a big deal. “Respect yourself, develop yourself, stop being needy, show some respect for others, pay attention to your looks, cultivate virtues, and importantly, possess the beauty of Christ,” the author emphasizes, adding that the attractiveness of a lady is in the value she has deposited inside of her in terms of virtues.

In Chapter Four – Single, Content, and Complete, notes that to be a single that is content and complete, she must be a woman of substance; and that a woman of substance is a woman who has found God to be her true source of satisfaction. To live this way, she explains, is a learning process that involves: changing your mindset about singles; changing your focus from men to God and yourself, rearranging your priorities, trusting God in all circumstances, and making prayer a way of life. Part II – Relationship Development, has two chapters, namely, chapters five and six. In Chapter Five – Dating and Boundaries, the author defines dating as a term that has to do with an exclusive relationship between persons romantically attracted to each other.

This kind of relationship, she states, should be done intentionally to examine the compatibility of the partners for marriage. According to her, friendship should be clearly defined with boundaries to enhance mutual respect. In Chapter Six, ‘Complementary Dating’, the last chapter of the book, examines the concept of dating – purposeful dating. According to her, dating is a serious venture that should not be embarked upon without purpose. Marriage, she says, is like a journey and you cannot afford to be on the wrong bus or your destination will be forever altered.

In the Final Word For The Lady, Okiemute admonishes the single lady thus: “Do not trade your long future for the short pleasure of the passing time. Get Wisdom! “Let’s be wise, ladies! In every aspect of immorality, we are on the losing end.” This book is a compendium of wisdom for unlocking the secrets to being indispensable as a single lady. In this book, the author shares wisdom gained from her own life experiences, her knowledge of people, and her walk with God.

Like this: Like Loading...